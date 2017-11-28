GIVIT helps Warwick teen walk again

WARWICK teenager, Lachlan Coghlan will finally walk again after two years of hospital visits and procedures.

One morning in 2015, the now 16-year old woke up and was struck down with intense pain.

He was rushed to the Warwick hospital before being sent straight to Brisbane, where it was discovered he had a brain tumour the size of a tennis ball.

A team of doctors at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital saved Lachlan but he has endured a long road to recovery ever since.

Crocodile Walker, a $3000 specialist was sourced by GIVIT from Special Needs Solutions Australia, using a grant from the Brisbane Broncos and will allow the previously active teen new-found freedom.

The Queensland teenager said having a walker would be life-changing for him.

"I would like to be more independent and go and do stuff like a normal teenager,” he said.

Lachlan's mother, Tanya said that she has struggled for a long time to get the walker for her son.

"It has been very difficult to find the right resources and to know who to contact for help or the right direction to go,” she said.

"I was lucky to have the help of a good friend of mine, Renelle Ring, and she was going around in circles trying to find funding but she stuck it out and we got there.”

GIVIT Founder and CEO Juliette Wright said that as a mother, it was hard for her to think about what Lachlan and his family have gone through.

"This is a really high quality piece of equipment that's vital for Lachlan's recovery and well-being so to help make this gift happen is a real privilege,” she said.

GIVIT is a national online not-for-profit connecting those who need with those willing to give.

On the GIVIT website, it says 596,987 items have been donated to people in need.

GIVIT has more than 1700 charities registered Australia-wide and any local charity or community group can register to receive items for free at givit.org.au.

For more information, you can contact Ash Moore on 0407 094 079.