GKI attracts more funding from the State Government

THE Great Keppel Island redevelopment project has received a multimillion dollar increase in State Government funding as announced by Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

An extra $5million means the project now boasts a kitty of over $30million.

The recent boost to the project comes from the State Government's Building our Regions program.

Mrs Lauga said the funding, and the project more broadly, would be great for opening up one of the Capricorn Coast's premiere tourism assets.

"The Great Keppel Island Revitalisation Project will see key infrastructure return to the island, with construction works to support an estimated 206 jobs,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The 13.5km power, water and telecommunications cable linking the island to Emu Park on the mainland will help Great Keppel Island regain its former glory.

"When the resort closed more than a decade ago, it significantly impacted the region's economy - a situation we're committed to turning the tide on.

"This is a priority project for the Palaszczuk Government and a key election commitment that we're working to deliver on,” she said.

Mrs Lauga also provided more detail to what the revitalisation would look like, which includes pumping stations, substations and an upgraded electricity network to allow 2.5 megawatts of voltage.

"This massive project will propel economic growth for current and future businesses, including the proposed resort,” she said.

"This will lead to an increase in visitors to the region and will create a range of new employment opportunities for a region that's calling out for more jobs.

"The positive flow-on effects of the project will be felt right across the supply chain.

"This includes agriculture, aviation, transport and other local service providers working in sectors like hospitality and retail.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig shared in Mrs Lauga's optimism for the project.

He said unlocking tourism opportunities like GKI had been a long time coming and the project would help secure economic sustainability for the region.

"The community has been waiting for over a decade to breathe new life and hope into Great Keppel Island,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This investment will give our community, tourism operators and other businesses the confidence to diversify and grow for years to come.”

During Labor leader Bill Shorten's visit earlier this year, the Federal Government matched state funding which meant the revitalisation project has secured funding of over $50millon should Labor win the coming election.