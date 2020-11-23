Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Joseph Peter Breach should not have driven after his visit to Great Keppel Island.
Joseph Peter Breach should not have driven after his visit to Great Keppel Island.
News

GKI beers haunt driver at Rosslyn Bay

Darryn Nufer
23rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BEERS on Great Keppel Island came back to haunt Joseph Peter Breach when he drove from Rosslyn Bay.

The martinis also wouldn’t have helped.

The 29-year-old was caught drink-driving on Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon, on September 5.

Breach pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Breach had returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.075 after being intercepted at 8.40pm.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Breach $350 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

He was granted a restricted licence for work purposes.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

How an ‘armed’ man scared residents of a Rocky street

Cap Coast mum who pursued runaway daughter fronts court

Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

drink-driving great keppel island joseph peter breach tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relay walks put domestic violence in the spotlight

        Premium Content Relay walks put domestic violence in the spotlight

        Council News Livingstone Shire Council is showing its support for raising awareness around violence against women with two relay walks next week.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Golf action from Keppel Zone Pennants

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Golf action from Keppel Zone Pennants

        Sport Check out all of the action from the event here.

        Cyclones shut down Power in semi-final thriller

        Premium Content Cyclones shut down Power in semi-final thriller

        Basketball “We just showed heart at the end and that’s what the team’s all about.”

        PHOTO GALLERY: Rockets vs Gladstone in basketball thriller

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Rockets vs Gladstone in basketball thriller

        Sport Rockets too strong for Port City Power in semi final.