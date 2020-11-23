GKI beers haunt driver at Rosslyn Bay

Joseph Peter Breach should not have driven after his visit to Great Keppel Island.

BEERS on Great Keppel Island came back to haunt Joseph Peter Breach when he drove from Rosslyn Bay.

The martinis also wouldn’t have helped.

The 29-year-old was caught drink-driving on Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon, on September 5.

Breach pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Breach had returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.075 after being intercepted at 8.40pm.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Breach $350 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

He was granted a restricted licence for work purposes.

