GKI business owners share perspectives on power and water

CONNECTION READY: Karen Christie would like to see GKI businesses prosper thanks to a power and water connection.

LOCAL businesses on Great Keppel Island have a lot to gain from the Queensland Government's plan to connect mainland power and water to the island.

While the headlines continue to be grabbed by the sale of the Great Keppel Island's Resort, there is an untold story of how the existing accommodation (five operators with 300 beds) and tour operators will stand to benefit from the Government's $25-million plan to provide common-user water and electricity infrastructure support for the island.

The mainland connection was initially planned to be installed as part of GKI resort's owner Tower Holdings' ambitious plan to build a massive eco-resort and marina precinct but they struggled for years to find an investor and get traction with their plans.

Anxious to support residents, local business and kickstart future tourism ventures, the Queensland Government promised the funds during last November's election campaign to revitalise the island.

As the government continues to flesh out the best way to proceed with the connection through a scoping study, The Morning Bulletin took the opportunity to speak with three of the island's business owners to assess how their outlook would change thanks to a game-changing power and water connection to the mainland.

They collectively gave a thumbs up for the Queensland Government's plan.

Island Pizza

Since the early 1990s, Karen and Gerry Christie have owned and run their GKI business Island Pizza on the Esplanade of Fisherman's Beach.

Ms Christie believed the Queensland Government's ambition to connect the island to power and water would be advantageous, especially to help accommodation providers relying on generators and other supporting infrastructure.

"Our telecommunications plant, that would be able to plug into permanent power like it was,” Ms Christie said.

"Right now it's on continuously run generators but if they fail, all the phone services for all the boats locally are lost.

"So I can see that a power cable, as well as water, would be fantastic.”

She said a lot of properties have increased their solar and generators but reliable mains power and water would be welcome to provide peace of mind.

"We're on tank water and our bore water has potential sea water inundation,” she said.

Some self-sufficient residents had expressed their opposition to the mainland connection, believing it was unnecessary and the money was better spent in other ways.

Ms Christie said she hadn't encountered many people with a negative view towards the government initiative beyond holidaymakers who enjoyed the novelty of living off the grid.

"I don't think it's obligatory for people to connect if they do run power and water across,” she said.

She said there was some controversy and doubt that the funding promised by the government would be sufficient to finish the job of laying the connection.

"It was quoted at $9million to do it in the late 1980s but now we think it's over $25million and that's just for the power, not the water,” she said.

Great Keppel Island Hideaway

The largest accommodation provider currently operating on GKI, Great Keppel Island Hideaway, stands to be hundreds of thousands of dollars better off annually thanks to the connection, according to their group manager Kelly Harris.

For the past three years, Mr Harris has run the Hideaway, which is located on the corner of Main and Putney Beaches.

He said business was going great, but a power and water connection would take their business to the next level.

"Because we've been expanding so quickly with old infrastructure, water and power are our biggest issues,” Mr Harris said.

"We've got no fresh water here except for rainwater tanks with a 10-week supply and a desalination plant and when we've got dry times like we've had for the last few months, it's a struggle.

"It's fine water but it's expensive to produce using diesel and power.”

He said with a connection to mainland power and water, they could switch off the generators, "which would be fantastic”.

According to Mr Harris, it costs between $130,000 and $150,000 a year to buy the diesel to power the resort.

"Then you've got your generators that are expensive to run, maintain and replace when required,” he said.

"Looking at your basic utilities, to have lights on and water running, it's about $210,000 per year.”

He applauded the Queensland Government for committing to the GKI revitalisation, hosting information sessions and making available grants to support his business and other local tourism operators.

Consequently, the Hideaway was looking at building cabins to boost capacity, a sewerage treatment plant and taking advantage of the government's decarbonisation goal for Great Keppel Island by installing solar infrastructure.

Tropical Vibes

GKI residents for the past six years, Shane Bonney and his wife Dot have run their Esplanade business Tropical Vibes, which combines retail, water sports, dining and bar, for the past 18 months.

Mr Bonney said business was going "really good” and welcomed the prospect of a connection to mainland water and power, saying it was essential, not just for his business but for the successful operation of a new resort development.

"I believe the government should help this island out with power and water,” Mr Bonney said.

"If they want the [resort development] to go ahead, they're going to have to.

"That was the biggest issue back in the day because all the underground water was taken [by the GKI resort when it was open] and electricity.”

The groundwater table was extremely depleted because "they used to suck it out for lawns to make the place look green”.

To power the resort, Mr Bonney said he used to work on the barge coming up from Gladstone carrying 30,000L of diesel per week.

"At a dollar a litre back then, that's $30,000 a week so $120,000 a month so that's when [Tower Holdings] said it's not making money, got the overheads too big,” he said.

Mr Bonney said they had ploughed a lot of money into making the business become self-sufficient for power by installing $100,000 worth of solar panels and batteries.

He did indicate they would be interested in taking advantage of the water aspect of the mainland connection.

"But for other people and for this island to go ahead, we need power and water. I'm all for it,” he said.

"It doesn't matter if it's mainland power, there's different ways we can get that but we definitely need mainland water.”