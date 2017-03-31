30°
GKI Hideaway comes out on top after wild weather

Chloe Lyons
| 31st Mar 2017 11:43 AM
Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show sand erosion on Putney Beach after Cyclone Debbie.
Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show sand erosion on Putney Beach after Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

DEBBIE huffed and she puffed, but she couldn't blow this resort down.

Yesterday, photos taken of the GKI Hideaway showed buildings perched on the edge of a sand cliff following monstrous winds and waves brought on by Cyclone Debbie.

The resort thankfully got through last night's high-tide, and today the buildings stand testament to how tough Central Queenslander's are in the face of a storm.

GKI Hideaway group manager Kelly Harris said hard work and flat surf kept Putney Beach stable through the night.

"We did get a fair bit of work done between two high tides so we were confident it would hold up,” Mr Harris said.

"The water didn't get past the second revetment bag layer.”

A $1 million anti-erosion project was started at the beach in October last year, including a 72-bag revetment wall, but it has not yet been completed.

Although the damage is worse than the resort experienced during Cyclone Marcia, it's business as usual for staff who continue the clean-up and prepare for a busy weekend of accommodating guests.

"We're just tidying up, after such a strong wind event...there's always fallen branches so it's just a clean-up of all the beaches and the bistro site,” Mr Harris said.

New temporary eating areas have been constructed overlooking the beach and there has been no damage to the bar or kitchen.

cyclone debbie damage gki gki hideaway putney beach tourism wild weather

GKI Hideaway comes out on top after wild weather

Debbie huffed and she puffed, but she couldn't blow this resort down

