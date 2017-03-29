30°
GKI Hideaway escapes Cyclone Debbie's wrath

Melanie Plane
| 29th Mar 2017 5:11 PM
Great Keppel Island Hideaway is looking forward to sunny skies and breathing easy today after escaping the weather unscathed
Great Keppel Island Hideaway is looking forward to sunny skies and breathing easy today after escaping the weather unscathed Nathan White Images

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Debbie closed in on the Queensland coast, the Great Keppel Island Hideaway community prepared for the worst.

On Monday the Hideaway team began moving buildings to safer ground with fears high seas caused by the Category 4 system could further erode the spit and accommodation sections of Putney Beach.

But today, staff at the resort off the Capricorn Coast are breathing a sigh of relief having pulled through the weather system unscathed.

GKI Hideaway group manager Kelly Harris said the $1million-plus anti erosion revetment wall to protect Putney Beach had done its job.

"We have been extremely lucky, we seem to have escaped the worst of it,” Mr Harris said.

"The wall has held up in front of the bistro and either side of it at the spit and the accommodation.

"It wasn't what we were expecting. We did prepare for the worst and we had rough weather, it bucketed down and filled the tanks but there is no damage at all.”

GKI weather guru Carl Svendsen from Sevendsen's Beach Report recorded 530mm of rain in the week leading up to Cyclone Debbie and a further 110mm as a result of the weather system.

The GKI Hideaway team will keep monitoring the situation over the next few days with a 4.4m high tide tonight and impressive swell for at least the next 36 hours.

Mr Harris said the thoughts of the GKI Hideaway team was with everyone further north affected by TC Debbie.

"There is lots of relief over here but we are feeling sorry for everyone up north. We know what they are going through now because we faced it just two years ago,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie great keppel island hideaway kelly harris

