GKI Hideaway shift structures as Debbie increases swell

Great Keppel Island's Putney Beach suffered significant from erosion in past weather events. Staff are working to prevent a repeat situation as Cyclone Debbie looms.

AS CYCLONE Debbie begins to churn waters off the Queensland coast, Great Keppel Island residents and staff are taking precautionary measures.

GKI Hideaway group manager Kelly Harris said swell caused by Cyclone Debbie was substantial and the Hideaway team had started shifting infrastructure to safer ground.

Over the past fours years, much of Putney beachfront has fallen away as a result of weather events such as Cyclone Marcia in 2015 and Ex-Tropical Cyclone Dylan in 2014 which eroded 500 square metres of Putney Beach taking with it half a million dollars worth of infrastructure.

Late last year work began on a $1million-plus anti erosion project to protect Putney Beach, but with the work not yet complete, Mr Harris said staff were working to save infrastructure.

"We copped all of the recent rain and while that didn't affect us too much it did slow down work on the revetment wall,” Mr Harris said.

"The swell is already substantial here from Cyclone Debbie but where the bags have been installed, the revetment wall is holding up.

"Where they haven't been installed, there is some concern. The revetment wall directly in front of the bistro is holding up well but its directly either side towards the spit and the cabins that is susceptible.

"We are moving buildings at the moment, no accommodation is being moved at this stage but the baggage shed and other structures.”

The Livingstone Shire Council last year approved plans lodged by he Great Keppel Island Hideaway for the construction of a revetment wall on Putney Beach, relocating sand from Fishermans Bay. Works are due to begin in the near future.Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Harris said the rain associated with Cyclone Debbie wasn't of much concern, but the swell and winds certainly were.

"Our main concern is swell and a tidal event. There are northerlies forecast for later in the week which when combined with high tides makes Putney Beach really vulnerable.

"The highest tide this week is 4.4m and we don't want that to combine with 25 knot winds.

"The sun is actually out at the moment so it kind of the calm before the storm.”

All Keppel Konnections services have been cancelled until at least tomorrow due to the weather conditions however Freedom Fast Cats are still operating at this stage and have been to the island today.

Freedom Fast Cats skipper Max Senir said it was certainly 'on the choppy side of things' out on the water but the services' bigger vessel, The Monarch, could comfortable handle the conditions.

"We can only go day to day as things can change and things can get worse,” Max said.

"At the moment we are sending one ship a day, straight there and straight back, to transfer people and supplies to and from the island.”

Freedom Fast Cats are scheduled to visit the island tomorrow morning around 10am. Call 4933 6888 to confirm times.