GKI: Let’s get this project started

Altum Directors Property Group Directors Rob McCready and Alex Rigby were in Yeppoon working on logistics planning for the new resort development

ALTUM Property Group Directors Rob McCready and Alex Rigby have not been sitting on their hands while waiting for State Government to give the go ahead for the transfer of leases for Great Keppel Island Resort from Tower Holdings.

The Queensland lads have been working diligently to ensure they have everything in place to begin immediate construction on the $600 million project once State Government have signed off on the transfer.

Rob said it is vital to the development to have all the logistics in place before construction can begin.

"We have had many conversations with all tiers of Government and other stakeholders throughout the region during the due diligence stage of the contract of sale," Rob said.

"Construction on an island comes at an additional cost due to the complexities of transferring equipment and materials from the mainland to the island.

"We are currently working on the financial model that will ensure we can transfer equipment and goods in the most cost effective and efficient manner possible.

"We are also ensuring that the lease terms align with State Government requirements, so we are all working for the best possible outcomes for Great Keppel Island and the region."

Alex said State Government require the construction of a deep-water all-weather marina with safe anchorage that will benefit all users as the first milestone for the project.

"We will also deliver the first 100 apartments in stage one of development," he said.

"This is a very complicated project and one we wouldn't enter into if we were not passionate about seeing it come to fruition.

"Rob and I began our careers as builders, we both love to create and are extremely enthusiastic about getting this project off the ground as quickly as possible.

"The Great Keppel Island Resort Revitalisation Project is an exciting tourism development opportunity and together, with the support of the Queensland Government, can create the most iconic new tourism destination in Queensland."

Getting passionate about the project is no great surprise given the attachment the developers have for the Central Queensland region.

Rob said with family still living in the region, he has fond memories of holidays with family as a child and fishing trips with friends in the Swains.

"My wife and I towed our boat here and camped with our four children at Humpy Island last June and loved every moment of the trip," he said.

"We love the entire region and look forward to creating a family friendly destination that will be a huge economic boost for the area."

Likewise, Alex said he grew up surfing and spending his time outdoors with holidays to the old GKI Resort and various destinations across the region.

"I have always had an affinity with the area so it's wonderful to be able to reconnect and have the opportunity to do something that will bring fabulous benefits for employment and tourism and improve the local economy in a positive manner," he said.

"Throughout all our projects we are always diligent in ensuring we embed ourselves in the local community.

"Throughout construction we will be employing all local trades and suppliers where ever possible.

"We like to ensure we look after the local community in the delivery of the development."

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the region couldn't ask for more professional and caring developers to embark on the delivery of a such an iconic project for the region.

"Earlier this month I had the pleasure of inspecting Parkridge Noosa with Altum Property Group Directors Rob and Alex," Ms Carroll said.

"After inspecting Parkridge Noosa with Alex and Rob, I can absolutely attest to their credentials and saw first-hand why Altum has won significant industry construction and sustainable development awards.

"The 179-apartment development with Resort style restaurant, pool, gym and open space "Parkridge Gardens" which will all be open to the public, was well and truly under construction and to learn that $150 Million of the $200 Million sales for the total project had been secured 'off the plan' was impressive.

"In fact, the first twenty high quality town houses are already occupied, while the remainder of the development is being completed, a true reflection of the confidence that residents and investors hold for this magnificent development.

"To inspect first hand, the scale of this development dwarfed by the surrounding lush bushland and inland lake, in total harmony to the natural beauty of Noosa, proved to me that Rob and Alex are the responsible, sustainable developers we need to create a new Great Keppel Island Resort."