GKI Resort development taking another leap

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll with Rob McCready and Alex Rigby from Altum Property Group on a past trip to the Capricorn Coast

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll with Rob McCready and Alex Rigby from Altum Property Group on a past trip to the Capricorn Coast

THE GLOBAL response to COVID-19 spurred Alex Rigby and Rob McCready from Altum Property Group even more to progress their plans for the transfer of leases of Great Keppel Island Resort development project from Tower Holdings to enable them to get people on the ground working as soon as possible.

Directors of the Australian-owned, award-winning development and construction company based on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast lodged their substantial Financial Management Capability Assessment (FMCA) to State Government on Monday, March 30 and are keen to get the show on the road.

The assessment had been prepared in a pre COVID-19 environment and Altum Property Group proceeded with lodgement of their FMCA, ready to deliver their two-billion-dollar development environmentally sustainable resort and return Queensland’s tourism industry to number one in the country against a highly competitive landscape both nationally and globally.

The approved development that is set to roll out over the next 12 years will administer a ‘Buy Regional – Buy Queensland’ policy that ensures all suppliers and contractors demonstrate their ability to provide local resources and materials.

The project is set to employ a 6000 full time equivalent workforce during the construction phase and provide 1500 long-term job opportunities to the region.

The new Great Keppel Island Resort is promised to stimulate our economy into the future injecting $250 million per year into our destination once operational.

Rob McCready said he is eager to see movement on the first stage of the 1300 holiday dwelling development, which will include a new beachfront hotel at Fisherman’s Beach, several styles of low-rise accommodation, a marina, retail village, day spa, Greg Norman designed golf course, research centre, 575-hectare Environmental Protection Area and an upgraded airstrip to allow greater visitor access and direct flights from Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns.

“We have proceeded with lodgement of the FMCA despite the COVID-19 crisis because while the world returns to normal, we are ready to move on this critical tourism infrastructure among the world’s greatest natural wonders,” Mr McCready said.

“This Project will constitute the most significant new tourism investment in Queensland, and in a time when holidaying locally is needed, will provide Australian visitors with a genuine resort destination alternative to travelling overseas.

“We know the multi-billion dollar spur into the region will be vital following the blow that our tourism partners are currently taking during the coronavirus pandemic, and will assist in rebuilding the economy of the region by adding a significant piece of diversified tourism infrastructure which will overall increase gross regional product into the future.”

With $25 million State Government funding already committed to connecting mainland power and water to Great Keppel Island, Altum Property Group are keen for the government to consider these funds going towards on-island infrastructure so the project can start immediately.

“Our team is in place to commence work immediately and essentially ‘shovel ready’,”he said.

Altum Property Group is also recommending that construction of early works on the island starts immediately, commencing with key infrastructure including improving walking tracks, providing shelter/BBQ facilities and improving public toilets.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said she feels the continued enthusiasm and dedication from Rob and his team should shine some light on the tourism industry amid the current detrimental situation facing our operators and our destination.

“Privately-owned Altum’s continued faith in our region and genuine admiration and knowledge of The Keppels has not weakened in the slightest even after being impacted themselves by the financial and economic shock of COVID-19,” said Mary.

“In light of the ever-strong commitment shown to our region and state by the developers, we would encourage the Queensland government to undertake the FMCA assessment internally and waive any external assessment fee to reduce the cost and red tape for Altum Property Group.

“Never has there been a more important time for government to fast track the process of investment in large infrastructure projects such as the Great Keppel Island redevelopment.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Financial and Managerial Capability Assessment submission for the GKI Resort redevelopment couldn’t have come at a better time as our community experiences the challenges of COVID-19.

“The business case for the power and water infrastructure was released last month and shows that the project would generate $1.3 billion in private sector investment in the local tourism industry.

“I’m calling on the Assistant Minister for Northern Australia to loosen the restrictions on the $5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to get this funding out the door and stimulate the economy for things like GKI’s power and water project.

“There is absolutely no better time than now, while we face a mammoth economic crisis, for the Federal Government to spend the $5 billion to stimulate the economy through infrastructure construction.

“Thousands of Central Queenslanders have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis. We need economic stimulus through infrastructure construction from the NAIF as soon as possible to create jobs for those who are now unemployed.

“Building power and water infrastructure to Great Keppel Island is an ideal project because it will create jobs, stimulate the economy and it will be ready just in time for the forecast growth in domestic tourism post-COVID-19.”

GKI Resort redevelopment fast facts