GKI resort purchasers update CQ pollies on plans for island

GKI UPDATE: Altum Director Rob McCready (centre standing) updated Livingstone Shire Councillors on their efforts to realise the GKI Resort redevelopment plan.

GKI UPDATE: Altum Director Rob McCready (centre standing) updated Livingstone Shire Councillors on their efforts to realise the GKI Resort redevelopment plan.

THE prospective purchasers of the Great Keppel Island resort development have taken time out from enjoying the sunshine on the pristine island with their family to update our local politicians on their plans for the island.

Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Mary Carroll said she was very pleased to welcome Altum Property Group Director Rob McCready and his wife Leigh to the region, who met a number of key stakeholders in the past week.

GKI: Altum Director Rob McCready, his wife Leigh and their four children.

“Altum met with Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP, in addition to State Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, and Member for Rockhampton, Barry O’Rourke, as well as industry colleagues and operators,” Ms Carroll said.

“Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland and Councillors welcomed a detailed presentation from Altum Property Group regarding current project status.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said it was interesting to listen to the intentions of Rob and Leigh McCready to progress with the existing approvals for Great Keppel Island, which was “the gem in our region’s ocean”.

“Council welcomes quality development projects within the region and looks forward to seeing the region’s economy grow and prosper,” the spokesperson said.

Altum Director Alex Rigby and his family enjoy the region as much as fellow Director Rob McCready.

The Great Keppel Island Resort revitalisation could begin as early as September after the project took another step forward last month.

The State Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy advised proponent Altum Property Group they had been given the ‘green light’ on their managerial capability to develop the iconic Queensland island.

They continue to undertake their due diligence in order to proceed with the GKI Resort redevelopment as approved in 2013.

The project was estimated to provide 850 jobs during the construction period and 1510 further positions on and off the island when the project is complete.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said this week she was “cautiously optimistic” that the sale of the GKI Resort redevelopment was “progressing very well”.

“It’s great that Altum made the $100,000 payment for the FMCA process to be under way; that’s the independent assessment of their financial and managerial capability of delivering this project,” Ms Lauga said.

“They’ve been ticked off by the state government with respect of the managerial capability for the delivery of a revitalisation project on Great Keppel Island.

“Altum seems pretty dedicated. I think it’s heading in the right direction.

“We need to make sure though that they’ve got the financial capacity to be able to deliver the project as well.”

Altum were contacted for comment.

READ: Keppel candidates share their Great Keppel Island plans

The Marina Precinct Precinct would be one of the first stages to be built in the Great Keppel Island integrated resort and villa development plan.

The Approved redevelopment includes:

A new beachfront hotel comprising 250 suites of 5 star quality, day spa, restaurants, swimming pools & retail shops;

250 berth marina with yacht club and ferry terminal, including retail precinct;

700 luxury villas;

300 luxury apartments;

18 hole championship golf course designed by Greg Norman;

Commercial airstrip providing direct access to Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns;

Environmentally leading sustainable design which will place the resort at the forefront of global environmental tourism.