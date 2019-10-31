GKI set to host major event

SWIMMING: Great Keppel Island will be home to the longest ocean water swim north of the Gold Coast, if Rockhampton pool manager Val Kalmikovs gets his way.

On August 8, 2020, he plans to hold an event for solo and team entrants to swim the 20 kilometre distance around the island.

While the event is still in the planning stage, Kalmikovs has already been contacted by elite swimmers both nationally and internationally.

“I’m getting email requests from Sydney, Melbourne, New Zealand and a guy in Italy.

“It’s such a good time of year, the water temperature will be 18-20 degrees and that’s good water if people are getting ready to swim the English Channel.”

While Kalmikovs said the event was shorter and warmer than the channel swim, he said the island was the perfect training ground.

“Why wouldn’t you want to swim in paradise?” he said.

He was amazed by the sights he saw when he swam around the island in preparation for his own swimming expedition across the channel.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Water quality, turtles and the sights on the bottom on the ocean were world-class, according to Kalmikovs but the highlight was seeing a dugong and its calf swim gracefully below him.

The 20km solo swim will only be open to those with at least 10km of long distance swimming experience and the event will be cut off after 10 hours.

“It’s all about safety.”

While logistics are still being confirmed, Kalmikovs said the relay would consist of four legs.

Relay entrants needed to be able to competently swim for 30 minutes to compete.

Kalmikovs said demand was high for the ocean swims after the Swim the Gold Coast marathon sold out within hours, but the GKI event would be capped at 50 individual swimmers.

“Numbers aren’t important the first time – we will see where it goes from there,” he said.

Kalmikovs will travel to Brisbane next weekend to meet with other English Channel swimmers for a dinner – he said he would use the night to strengthen his plans for the event.

He hopes a successful event will motivate others to love swimming.

“You don’t have to make Olympics to be a swimmer, everyone should know how to swim and they should know how to save themselves,” he said.

Event planning discussions will continue with local representative groups and Kalmikovs hopes to have cemented plans by Christmas.

Entrant applications are expected to open in February 2020.