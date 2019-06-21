GKI testing under way: Sediment samples, seagrass surveys

SEDIMENT sampling works on the mainland and Great Keppel Island are expected to continue this week as the next step in the Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Project gets under way.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the investigative works were completed on Haven Beach at Emu Park and Fishermans Beach on Great Keppel throughout the week.

"We're committed to investing in new infrastructure to create jobs and support local businesses on the island," Ms Lauga said.

"This work is about ensuring we have the environmental approvals we need to continue with our work on Great Keppel Island.

Sediment testing has been undertaken at GKI prior to work commencing on the construction of taking power and water to the island

"This sediment work is for the purpose of testing for the presence of acid sulphate soils which forms part of the environmental baseline monitoring program.”

Ms Lauga said seagrass surveys were also part of the baseline monitoring program.

She said they would start shortly along the proposed utilities corridor in Keppel Bay and adjacent to Great Keppel Island.

The team travelled to GKI on Wednesday to take soil samples for sediment testing prior to construction of the line that will take power and water to the island

Ms Lauga said this monitoring would occur on several occasions over the coming year based on seasonal requirements.

"Both works programs are being undertaken as part of the preliminary design phase to ensure the project meets strict environmental guidelines and are being delivered in consultation with traditional owner representatives,” she said.