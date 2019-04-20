GKI's ecology under microscope in several government studies

ENVIRONMENT STUDIES: The Qld Government plan to conduct studies to create a picture of the ecology around GKI.

THE Queensland Government have revealed the next steps in the process of delivering power and water infrastructure to Great Keppel Island.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga revealed that the government was conducting a range of marine water quality, sediment monitoring, marine fauna and flora tests studies to develop a comprehensive picture of the ecology around the island.

She said the studies would ensure the design for the proposed Great Keppel Island water and electricity link was properly positioned to meet guidelines, while also ensuring the project proceeded in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

"The Great Barrier Reef is our biggest tourism asset. That's why we're delivering on our election commitment to invest $50 million in our Great Barrier Reef islands to attract more tourists to places like Great Keppel Island,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Connecting power and water to the island will ensure the island can support tourism businesses and sustainable growth in visitation in years to come. But it's important that we ensure this work does not disturb the ecology around Great Keppel Island.”

Ms Lauga said the works program started late last year and would continue well into this year with regular environmental monitoring continuing for the project's duration.

Local suppliers and traditional owner representatives have already been involved in several of these studies.