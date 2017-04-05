GKI's iconic Rainbow Hut transformed into new store, Tropical Vibes

NEW FACES: Keppel Water Sports owners Shane and Dot Bonney recently purchased the island's iconic Rainbow Hut, now known as Tropical Vibes.

GREAT Keppel Island's atmosphere was never the same after its iconic Rainbow Hut closed down some time ago.

But the colourful shop has been brought back to life after a loving makeover by Keppel Water Sports husband and wife team Shane and Dot Bonney.

Stylishly renamed Tropical Vibes, the couple said the purchase of the Rainbow Hut was something they'd dreamed of for the past three years.

"Having owned and operated Keppel Water Sports for over four-and- a-half years, we knew we wanted to live permanently on GKI and expand our business,” Dot said.

"Revamping and continuing to operate the iconic shop is something we are very passionate about, wanting to add our own personal touch.

"By opening Tropical Vibes we hope to give everyone a relaxed atmosphere, to come and sit down and relax and be able to take away with them something special to remind them of beautiful GKI.”

With plenty of positive feedback from tourists already, the pair has a lot of exciting ideas planned for the near future.

"It's been a slow start to the holidays in regards to the after-effects of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie but we encourage everyone to come over and enjoy this amazing piece of paradise,” Dot said.