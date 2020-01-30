Gladdy and Rocky swimmer making a splash for a good cause

AS TEAMS take to the pool for Gladstone's first MS Swimathon, Kerry Evans, who has multiple sclerosis, will be swimming her laps and cheering on others.

Ms Evans said it would be special to have the event held in Gladstone to help raise awareness for the condition.

"I've lived in Gladstone 21 years and I've always thought it's a very giving, caring and supportive community," she said.

In the past, Ms Evans has travelled to Rockhampton to participate in the swimathon and suggested to MS Queensland a few years ago they hold a Gladstone event.

In an MS Swimathon first, the Gladstone and Rockhampton events will go head to head to try to raise the most funds for MS Qld.

"It'll be a wonderful, fun-filled day, a great opportunity for the Gladstone community to come together," she said

Rockhampton may have the jump population-wise, but Ms Evans thinks Gladstone is up to the challengesaying "a bit of competition is always good".

Teams will swim their hearts out over a 12-hour relay, but swimming is a term used loosely.

"You can walk, you can dog paddle, you can go on a big pink flamingo if you want to. You've just got to be in the pool," she said.

Money raised from the event will help MS Queensland provide vital services including physiotherapy, counselling and nurses.

Ms Evans said the organisation was like having another friend to call on for help.

The Gladstone MS Swimathon will be held from 6am-6pm March 7 at the John Dahl Pool on Glenlyon Rd.

For more information, visit msswimathon.com.au.