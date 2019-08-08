Gladstone and Tannum schools in foot race with a difference

FOOTWORK MAKES THE TEAM WORK: Annika Messerby 16 in the HPV bike surrounded by her team-mates Liam Morris, Lincoln Sanders, Joey James and Jacob Taylor all 12. Isaac Hart 14, Harrison Peters 13, Michael Binns, 14, Richard Harris and Blaydon Knopke - both 17, Mitchell Smith 16 and Ruben Suter 14.

FOOTWORK MAKES THE TEAM WORK: Annika Messerby 16 in the HPV bike surrounded by her team-mates Liam Morris, Lincoln Sanders, Joey James and Jacob Taylor all 12. Isaac Hart 14, Harrison Peters 13, Michael Binns, 14, Richard Harris and Blaydon Knopke - both 17, Mitchell Smith 16 and Ruben Suter 14. Nick Kossatch GLA070819HPV

CYCLING: There's a unique form of sport to take place this Saturday down at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility.

The look like miniature stream-lined racing cars, but they are something Fred Flintstone would be proud of because these machines are human powered by feet.

It's round six of the eight-round 2019 Grillex Queensland Human Powered Vehicle Super Series.

FOOTWORK MAKES THE TEAM WORK: Karen Parker (left) with Annika Messerby 16 in the HPV bike surrounded by her team-mates from left - Liam Morris, Lincoln Sanders, Joey James and Jacob Taylor all 12. Isaac Hart 14, Harrison Peters 13, Michael Binns, 14, Richard Harris and Blaydon Knopke - both 17, Mitchell Smith 16 and Ruben Suter 14. Nick Kossatch GLA070819HPV

Students from Gladstone and Tannum State High Schools will be a part of 31 teams from Maryborough to Mackay to race in the eight-hour endurance-based event.

GSHS HPV co-ordinator Karen Parker said the Gladstone school would field two teams of eight.

Action from 2018 Contributed 070819

"Each rider gets a turn and it will be eight hours of riding except when there's a pit stop for any repairs," she said.

Parker said the team will use this event for an even bigger competition next month.

Action from 2018 Contributed 070819

"We're all gearing for the Maryborough from September 13-15 which is a 24-hour part of this series," she said.

Saturday's race will begin at 8.15am and conclude at 4.15pm and there will be a presentation and closing ceremony after racing.

GSHS is ranked second in the school-built junior boys division and the school-built junior mixed class.

The TSHS junior girls team are on top of their division.

Bundaberg are on top in the senior boys group and Isis (Childers) first in the restricted boys category.

The competition has run for 14 years and it will be the second time that the Benaraby Driver Education Facility will host this event.

"Before then, it was called the Hopelink Challenge at a different venue where it was run for at least five years," Parker said.

"The Benaraby track is great and not as hilly and it should be an amazing event."

Parker said that these unique version of bikes can reach speed of up to 60km/h on a downhill stretch. She also said the bikes are safe.

The final race of the series will be held on October 26 at Toowoomba's Peter Watts Criterium Track.