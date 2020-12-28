Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

Bikay Michell makes these stunning native timber and wildflower boards from her Gladstone based business Indi & Soak.

Stunning native timber boards featuring resin set wildflowers created by a Gladstone artisan are setting social media alight.

Bikay Michell’s post on the One Day Closer to Rain (Drought) – Rural Cottage Crafts Facebook page has more than 4,300 likes, 925 comments and 302 shares in just five hours.

Created by a former dozer operator who now works at BMA Blackwater Mine, Bikay Michell, the dazzling pieces created in her ‘side business’ Indi & Soak are attracting interest all around Australia.

Gladstone artisan Bikay Michell has set social media alight with her native timber and wildflower boards listed under her business Indi & Soak.

“A little peek at some Australian Native and Wildflower boards that I solo handmake in Gladstone, QLD,” she posted.

“It is a lengthy but enjoyable process and I absolutely love making them. Every item and product used is made and or grown in our beautiful land – Australia.

“Each board takes up to six weeks to fully complete and range from $165 upwards pending size and timber used.”

In a previous post on her personal Facebook page, Ms Michell described the manufacturing process.

“Each board is obtained as a hand picked slab, cut, thickness is met, router work,” she posted.

“Hand placed natives and wildflowers, resin is carefully poured and allowed to cure for days.”

Then comes hours of sanding to get the spectacular finish.

“Saaaaanding, then a bit more sanding, and a fair bit more after that – two to three hours in total for each board,

“Oiling and buffing, polishing resin, then more oiling and buffing.

“It’s a lengthy process and I’m getting some great feedback so I’m stoked that my efforts are paying off, and I am completely grateful to my flowery core.”

Social media users can’t seem to get enough of the unique natural items.

Michelle Ford said “These are beautiful!”

“I would love to watch the process of you creating these! Amazing,” she posted.

Christine Burgess Pljakic posed “Your boards are beautiful, would make nice grazing boards.”

Joan Hinder said “Wow these are amazing. How much are the round boards please.”

Amy Lousie tagged her friend Erin in her post.

“Oh my goodness. Erin these are absolutely divine.”

Ms Michell created her Indi & Soak Facebook business page on Juny 29, 2017, which now has more than 4000 followers.

The page contains extensive photos of her pieces, plus descriptions of how they are made and the processes involved.

