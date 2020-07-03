Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who stole 56L of fuel has been ordered to pay a fine and restitution in court.
A man who stole 56L of fuel has been ordered to pay a fine and restitution in court.
Crime

Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who stole 56 litres of fuel only had $20 which he needed to feed his children a court was told.

Troy Peter Gould, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing, driving without a licence, drug driving and failure to appear.

The court was told that on September 28 Gould was intercepted on the Dawson Highway where he tested positive for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol and methamphetamine.

On March 13 Gould went to a service station in Richmond where he stole 56 litres of fuel valued at $83.97.

The court was told on May 4 Gould was intercepted driving the same car where he admitted to the offence and said he only had $20 which he needed to feed his kids.

On August 31 Gould was intercepted for a breath test and licence check which showed his licence had been SPER suspended on June 19.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had been going through a difficult time.

She said the fuel-drive off happened when he was trying to return to Gladstone to help his son.

Gould was convicted and fined $900, ordered to pay $83.97 restitution and disqualified from driving for six months.

fuel drive-offs gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        premium_icon Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        Property New research shows lack of vancant rentals could prove problematic for would-be tentants.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        $650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

        premium_icon $650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

        News “Don’t even park in the driveway. I’ll send them down.”

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fossil fuel emissions are poisonous

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fossil fuel emissions are poisonous

        Letters to the Editor Readers have their say on climate change and current issues.