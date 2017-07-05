28°
Gladstone FIFO worker convicted over Facebook messages

Sarah Barnham
| 5th Jul 2017 7:07 AM Updated: 9:34 AM
iphone blurred text message.
Catherine Merritt

A GLADSTONE man with apparent trust issues has faced court over a number of Facebook and text messages sent to his partner, claiming infidelity.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The man is a respondent of a DV protection order made in December 2015.

The offending began in January this year, while the man was working and living in Moranbah as a truck driver and breached the protection order by sending a number of messages over Facebook to the aggrieved, the court heard.

The messages included pictures of the aggrieved, with the defendant saying he couldn't "help but think how many other men" had seen the images.

He sent multiple messages accusing her of cheating, and said he himself had never sent any pictures to any other "chicks".

Just two days later another 24 text messages were sent, breaching the order.

The aggrieved reported the string of messages, and the defendant attended the police station February 8.

The most recent offending occurred on May 7 at the defendant's Calliope home.

The aggrieved and the defendant had spent the night together at the residence, and the next day the defendant left to run errands with the children, the court heard.

The aggrieved also left to get coffee, however while driving, she passed the defendant, also driving.

Upon seeing the aggrieved, he threw his hands up in the air and pulled up on the side of the road. The aggrieved also pulled over and both returned to their cars after arguing, returning to the Calliope home where the fighting continued.

The defendant accused the aggrieved of infidelity, claiming that's why the aggrieved was leaving.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said his client and the aggrieved had been together for 10 years and had five children together.

He said the relationship had declined last year.

Mr Heelan said his client was under the financial and emotional stress of support- ing his family, but apolo- gised to the court for not complying with the protection order.

He was ordered to pay a $1000 fine but a conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer

