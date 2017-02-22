Gladstone fisherman says Rocky is best place for barra

BARRAMUNDI season in Rockhampton has gotten off to a strong start, luring people from all over to the banks of the Fitzroy.

Gladstone local Craig Holt wrote to The Morning Bulletin to express his new found love of fishing in Rockhampton.

Craig recently came on his first fishing trip to Rocky since the 2015 Fitzroy River net ban was introduced and was impressed by the standard.

"I live in Gladstone and had my first visit to the Fitzroy to catch a barra after the net closure,” Craig wrote.

"Have not landed one yet, but after one trip the sounder said there were plenty there - the 50 boats at Port Alma reinforced this.

"In the past my mates and myself have spent thousands travelling to areas where the fish exist because nets are banned like the Weipa and NT.

"After my report last weekend my mate from Brisbane is coming up next month so the fish could be in danger.

"I have spent two grand improving my trailer and steering, so I intend to spend more time and money trying to catch my trophy fish knowing they are there.”

The Gladstone fishing scene leaves a lot to be desired according to Craig, who said he wished his town was "interested in fishing tourism”.

"In Gladstone I observe the pro boats and just sigh,” he wrote.

"Gladstone at present is the place to leave from to catch fish, it could be our advertising slogan.”