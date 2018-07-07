Menu
Gladstone Hospital's Emergency Department.
Gladstone Hospital's Emergency Department. Paul Braven GLA060716HOSPITAL
Health

Gladstone Hospital staff set to wear body cameras

Tegan Annett
by
6th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

STAFF at the Gladstone Hospital will soon wear cameras on their uniforms to help protect them from aggressive patients.

The increased security measures came as figures revealed there were 135 assaults in Central Queensland Hospitals during the past year.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Wendy Hoey told Channel 7 Central Queensland confusion and delirium could cause aggression towards staff.

But their biggest risk was from people under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After already taking a number of measures to deter violence and protect employees, body-worn cameras will soon be rolled out for security staff at Gladstone Hospital. Rockhampton Base Hospital staff already use the cameras.

Ms Hoey said while the amount of aggression towards staff was tracking down, it was important they provided the safest possible environment for their staff.

body cameras gladstone hospital
Gladstone Observer

