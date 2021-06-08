Menu
A Gladstone father has faced court over the death of his four-month-old baby. Tiaan Burger, 27, was charged with the murder of his son Fennick Hercules Burger, who died on January 15, 2020. Police allege the baby suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries.
Gladstone man accused of murdering baby breaches bail

Lachlan Berlin
8th Jun 2021 12:00 PM
A Gladstone man accused of killing his four-month-old baby has breached his bail conditions.

Tiaan Burger is facing a charge of murder after the death of his son Finnick Hercules Burger in January last year.

He was granted bail by the Queensland Supreme Court in Brisbane on May 19, 2020, with conditions he would report to police three times a week.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard on June 7, 2021 that Burger failed to report on Easter Monday, April 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths said Burger went to the police station the next day and told them he completely forgot to report.

Solicitor Brendan Ryan said Burger had reported 150 times so far and it was an ‘extreme rarity’ he didn’t do it on Easter Monday.

Mr Ryan described the defendant as ‘symptomatic of OCD’ and because of this, he was usually in the habit of reporting to police.

But because of the public holiday, it threw him off, according to Mr Ryan.

Burger pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a bail condition and Magistrate Bevan Manthey did not record the conviction.

He was not further punished for the breach of bail.

Burger has previously indicated he will fight the murder charge.

