A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a radar detecting device. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Gladstone man caught with radar detector

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
A GLADSTONE man who was caught with a radar detecting device told police it was just a GPS.

Desmond Michael Hipwell, 51, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing the prohibited item.

Hipwell was stopped on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on September 1, where police suspected he had a radar detector.

He was required to produce the device which he said was a GPS and he didn't know it was a radar detector.

Self-represented in court, Hipwell said he had no excuse for the offence.

He was fined $400.

 

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone radar detector
