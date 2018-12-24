New party to tackle energy crisis, men's health

TIME FOR CHANGE: Ken Gordon has started the process to register a new political party. He has proposed it would be called Empowering our Future.

TIME FOR CHANGE: Ken Gordon has started the process to register a new political party. He has proposed it would be called Empowering our Future. Matt Taylor GLA171218KENG

A LABOUR hire worker with a lifelong interest in politics is in the process of making his own political party.

Ken Gordon wants to register a party focused on two key issues: how to transition the energy market from coal; and improving men's mental health.

He plans to call the party Empowering Our Future.

He's lived in Gladstone for six years and said he had thought of creating his own party in the past but was triggered by recent chaos within the Liberal National Party.

In five days of doorknocking, Mr Gordon gained 160 signatures of support.

He needs 500 to progress with the registration.

Mr Gordon is hopeful his party will be approved in time to run for the Senate at next year's Federal Election, expected to be held in May.

"The government has told Australians we're transitioning to renewables but haven't said how or how much it's going to cost," he said.

"We've lost a prime minister to energy policy and we're approaching an election where no party has put forward an energy policy at this point.

"If we don't see a plan, I have grave concerns for heavy industry and Gladstone."

Mr Gordon said he did not have a view on whether coal should be phased out.

"The science is in, I think the argument is over," he said.

Mr Gordon was raised on a farm in New South Wales and said he was traditionally a Coalition supporter. But since working in labour hire, he said he could now see the need for policies on workforce hire.

Before moving to Gladstone, Mr Gordon spent 10 years in the Army Reserve.

He was also heavily involved in local government for almost two decades in Gilgandra, NSW, where he was also mayor.

Mr Gordon said there was a need to focus on men's mental health at a federal level, after witnessing and experiencing first-hand the pressure men are under while working in labour hire or fly-in fly-out.

He will continue to doorknock in a bid to gain the 500 supporters he needs.

"I want to get more support, but right now I also want to give encouragement for those who have already supported me," he said.

"I'm passionate about what I'm doing and their trust in me is not lost."

For more information, email voteforkengordon@gmail .com.