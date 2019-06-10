Gladstone players keys for The Cathedral College

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Valleys player Jackson Warde and Gladstone Brothers product Carsen Huth will line up for The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup tomorrow and Wednesday in Mackay.

There will be live streaming of all Aaron Payne Cup games on The Observer website.

Central Queensland footballers Brayden Duffy and Jackson Warde were members of the victorious Queensland Murri under-16 team. Allan Reinikka ROK150319aleague1

TCC coach Mick Busby was excited what the pair will offer as his team will meet Mackay at 4.15pm tomorrow and Ignatious Park on Wednesday at 9am.

"Jackson was always thereabouts and he is an outstanding player and an explosive player," Busby said.

Warde played with the Queensland Indigenous under-16 side and has also been selected Crows side after an impressive showing for CQ Capras in Bundaberg.

Warde replaces centre Brayden Duffy, who suffered a foot injury at the Central Junior Carnival in Bundy at the weekend.

Brothers' Carsen Huth. Junior Rugby between Valleys and Brothers. June 4th, 2016. Paul Braven GLA040616RUGBY

"Jackson plays in the centres as does Carsen who is also very quick," Busby said.

"We would love to get the ball into Jackson's hands."

Busby said TCC need to win this afternoon to guarantee a top-four spot.

"It will be a tough game and I'm excited with what Jack Warde can do and he has the same bloodlines as Ben Barba," Busby said.

Tomorrow

1:45pm APC RGS v Kirwan Mackay JRL (Field 1)

3pm APC St Brendan's v St Pats Mackay JRL (Field 1)

4:15pm APC The Cathedral Coll v Mackay Mackay JRL (Field 1)

All games to screen on Townsville, Mackay, Rocky, Gladstone and Courier-Mail.

Wednesday

9am APC Ignatius Park v The Cathedral Coll Mackay JRL (Field 1)

10:15am APC St Brendan's v Kirwan Mackay JRL (Field 1)

11:30am APC RGS v St Pats Mackay JRL (Field 1)

6pm Langer Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS

5.30pm Langer PBC v Wavell Currumbin Eagles

5.30pm Langer Ipswich v St Marys Norths Ipswich