Coal stockpiles at the Gladstone Ports Corportation Ltd's RG Tannana Coal terminal in Gladstone Harbour. Picture: Murray Ware
Ports boss sacked after complaint

by Sarah Vogler
21st May 2019 5:08 AM
GLADSTONE Ports chief executive Peter O'Sullivan has been sacked by the board ­following an investigation into his ­handling of a "staff disciplinary matter".

 

It also comes a week after the port was thrust into national headlines when The Courier-Mail revealed a contractor working at the port was suspended after questioning Bill Shorten at a barbecue during the federal election campaign.

"Following a thorough and extensive investigation of concerns raised last year about the conduct of Gladstone Ports Corporation's chief executive officer, the board has made the decision to terminate Mr Peter O'Sullivan's tenure as CEO and will immediately start a merit-based search for GPC's new leader," the board said in a statement last night.

"Mr O'Sullivan was suspended on December 13 last year, on full pay, and has had no involvement with the day-to-day operations of the port since that time.

"The substantiated complaint related to Mr O'Sullivan's role in a staff disciplinary matter."

Staff were last night notified of the board's decision via an internal memo, with acting chief executive Craig Walker to continue acting in the role.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has asked Treasury to investigate.

"In undertaking any investigation, it would be important to ascertain whether any direction, formal or informal, was given after the Federal Leader of the Opposition Mr Shorten was embarrassed by the question from the contractor," Ms Frecklington said.

ceo emloyment gladstone ports sacked

