Huge project could make CQ town major power hub

GLADSTONE could become Australia's largest renewable energy patch.

Expressions of interest are being sought to develop an area the size of 160 Suncorp Stadiums into a renewable energy hub at a site at Aldoga, halfway between Yarwun and Mount Larcom.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said potentially the area could generate enough electricity for 130,000 homes.

"In the long term, the Palaszczuk government knows that these types of proposals will help energy proposals into the future," Mr Butcher said.

"We intend to turn this into a hub, a huge industry in renewables right here."

Glenn Butcher on State Development land sale: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher speaks about the possible renewables uses for State Development Land which was opened to expressions of interest today.

Mr Butcher said it was too early to say how many jobs would come from the project at this stage.

"This will create jobs, we're not 100% sure on what jobs are available yet but a project of this size ... is significant," he said.

Up to 450 megawatts could be put into the grid from the project.

The project is in a State Development Area, making it easier to develop.

Solar energy. Karleila Thomsen

Mr Butcher said the project would not have an impact on the NRG power station but would help the State Government reach its renewable energy target of of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030.

Although official expressions of interest had only opened yesterday, Mr Butcher said there was strong interest from the energy industry, with 60 people taking part in an industry sounding forum.

Glenn Butcher mp at Aldoga. Mike Richards GLA200417SOLAR

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the largely flat site was an attractive area given its close proximity to a cost effective high-voltage network.

"It has the potential to support 450MW of renewable energy and is located adjacent to Powerlink's Larcom Creek substation which means we have the ability to connect the project straight into the grid," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Butcher said the government would decide what would be best for the site after the expressions of interest close on May 24.