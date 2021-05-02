Gladstone ratepayers cough up $13m in outstanding rates

Gladstone Regional Council has recouped $13 million in outstanding rates in the past six months, when $27.1 million was owed.

Since November 2020, when The Gladstone Observer reported on the outstandings, ratepayers have coughed up $13 million, reducing the outstandings to $14.1 million.

The latest figures were reported to Gladstone Regional Council during its most recent meeting.

Council is in a better position recouping rates compared to what was owed at the same time in 2020, with 7.66 per cent of total rates levied owed, compared to 8.77 per cent last year.

Residential ratepayers still account for the bulk of the outstanding rates.

“Of the $14.1m of outstanding rates 16.76 per cent relates to commercial / industrial assessments and 83.24 per cent represents residential assessments,” council said in a report.

“These figures include $3.7m of rates that are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan, for which there were 51 commercial/industrial assessments and 1646 residential assessments.

Outstanding rates comparison year to year

Outstanding rates owed to Gladstone Regional Council have dropped from $27.1 million in November to $14.1 million over the past six months. Outstandings equate to 7.66 per cent of total rates levied.

“A total of 1697 assessments, which is a decrease from 1842 assessments in February 2021. “This movement is a result of removal of arrangements on sold property, default arrangements and paid-up arrangements.”

Overall, Gladstone Regional Council is in the best position for recouping outstanding rates since 2018, when overdue assessments were below 6 per cent.

Of the rates owed, Agnes Water still clearly leads the way, with 381 ratepayers owing more than $1.6 million.

The southern tourist haven was the only suburb in the LGA with more than $1 million in rates owed to council.

West Gladstone is the suburb with the highest number of ratepayers behind on their rates, with 542 assessments outstanding.

On the positive side of the ledger, 4989 ratepayers paid their rates in advance, totalling $6.9m.

Gladstone Local Government Area suburbs with outstanding rates

Agnes Water – $1.62 million by 381 ratepayers

West Gladstone – $980,000 by 542 ratepayers

Clinton – $960,000 by 496 ratepayers

New Auckland – $850,000 by 499 ratepayers

Boyne Island – $780,000 by 459 ratepayers

South Gladstone – $770,000 by 409 ratepayers

Tannum Sands – $760,000 by 428 ratepayers

Calliope – $650,000 by 406 ratepayers

Glen Eden – $500,000 by 278 ratepayers

Gladstone – $415,000 by 256 ratepayers

