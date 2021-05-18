Menu
Gladstone agent Stuart Grayer has been recognised as a Top 3 agent at a major real estate industry event.
Local Faces

CQ real estate agent in Top 3 at industry awards

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th May 2021 10:00 AM
A Gladstone real estate sales professional has been recognised as a Top 3 agent of the area in the Rate My Agent Agency of the Year Awards.

Stuart Grayer won against long-established, national franchisee offices by delivering top-class service and value as a single agent for real estate business, One Percent Property Sales.

The awards recognised exceptional customer service offered by Australia and New Zealand's top real estate agents, based on homebuyer, seller and landlord satisfaction.

One Per cent Property sales director Aaron Lau said the award was an honest metric reflecting Stuart's dedication, integrity and commitment to his clients.

"Rate My Agent is utilised by 80 per cent of real estate agents in Australia, and the Agency of the Year Awards is an honest metric reflecting Stuart's dedication," Mr Lau said.

Mr Lau said Stuart credited his success to a combination of local knowledge, exceptional value for money and innovative brand ideas designed to reduce consumer time and spending.

One Per cent Property Sales is currently operating throughout south-east Queensland and experiencing major growth in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gladstone, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg, Townsville, Cairns and on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

"We are actively seeking sales agent representation in these areas to keep up with vendor demand," said Mr Lau.

