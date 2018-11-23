Gladstone retiree takes up a highly unusual hobby

Gladstone man Jeffrey Breadsell had been growing cubed watermelons in his backyard.

WEST Gladstone man Jeffrey Breadsell started gardening when he retired from Queensland Alumina Limited four and a half years ago.

However, he has planted his own unique creativity into an otherwise ordinary hobby.

On Friday, Mr Breadsell picked Gladstone's first known cube-shaped watermelon, grown in a perspex container.

"It just started as a bit of a joke with my granddaughters but it has just carried on," Mr Breadsell said.

"The box I had it in wasn't as strong as it could be but this was my first one ever.

"Last couple of weeks I started. I tried once before but I couldn't grow the watermelons properly but they seem to be working this time."

Mr Breadsell said he planned to continue the unique form of gardening as he recently acquired a heavy-duty square watermelon mould.

"You should see the proper box my daughter got me from overseas, it's a proper moulded box, it's a lot stronger," he said.

"(It) will hopefully grow to 150ml squared, it's in two halves and its got a part where you put the vine through and you put the top part of the box on it.

"Was only about 20 dollars I think ... I was talking to my daughter about where she got it from and (she said) there was another one, a heart, so I might get that."

Mr Breadsell said he was growing the watermelons purely as a hobby, one which received colourful reactions from friends and family.

"I thought it would be a good idea, I told a few people I was going to try and they sort of looked at me silly," he said.

"They grow them in Japan because they've got no room, so they can stack them."

He said he also experimented with growing square vegetables, but the results were "nothing to talk about".

According to the BBC, square watermelons were invented in the1980s by a Japanese farmer from the Kagawa prefecture.

They have reportedly been sold in countries including Russia for up to 300 times the standard price.