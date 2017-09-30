36°
News

Gladstone Road road blocked after accident

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Traffic is backing up on Gladstone Rd after an accident.
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Traffic is backing up on Gladstone Rd after an accident. Michelle Gately
Leighton Smith
by

TRAFFIC is backing up and the road is blocked on Gladstone Rd after a recent crash.

The accient took place at the intersection of Gladstone Rd and Stanley St in Allenstown.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson confirmed it was a four vehicle nose-to-tail incident.

Queensland Police Services said it was a relatively minor incident with no reported injuries and one lane blocked off with the area set to be cleared in the not too distant future.

In the meantime, please try and avoid travelling along Gladstone Rd in that area.

More details to come.

Topics:  crash road diverted traffic incident

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky councillor's close call: 'If I got on the plane, I would have died'

Rocky councillor's close call: 'If I got on the plane, I would...

Doctors perform life-saving surgery on popular politician.

Meet Big Ben: CQ's biggest ever croc

A MAN EATER: Big Ben lay at a truly frightening 22 feet and 6 inches (6.8 meters) and ruled Alligator Creek in Yaamba nearly 150 years ago.

If you thought last week's croc was big, check this out

Waterfront Rocky property goes under the hammer

VIEWS GALORE: Location location for stunning house and land on sale.

Wake up with the river on your doorstep in this CQ home

LETTERS: SSM debate similar to women's suffrage

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: Australia is being asked to make their Yes or No opinion known in the postal survey.

Robert Forsythe says the church rarely leads social change.

Local Partners