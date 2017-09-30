Gladstone Road road blocked after accident

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Traffic is backing up on Gladstone Rd after an accident.

TRAFFIC is backing up and the road is blocked on Gladstone Rd after a recent crash.

The accient took place at the intersection of Gladstone Rd and Stanley St in Allenstown.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson confirmed it was a four vehicle nose-to-tail incident.

Queensland Police Services said it was a relatively minor incident with no reported injuries and one lane blocked off with the area set to be cleared in the not too distant future.

In the meantime, please try and avoid travelling along Gladstone Rd in that area.

More details to come.