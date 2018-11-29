Gladstone swimming club scoops pools awards

SCOOP THE POOL: Gladstone Gladiators Swimming club scored CQ Club of the Year, CQ Junior Coach of the Year Terry Fellows and CQ Coach of the Year Tom Fronek.

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club has scooped the pool winning best club and two coaching honours from Queensland Swimming.

The awards were: Central Queensland Junior Coach of the Year - Terry Fellows, Central Queensland Coach of the Year - Tom Fronek and Central Queensland Club of the Year.

Gladiators head coach Tom Fronek said winning the awards were based on the performance of the swimmers and not one particular person.

"Over the year it's based on how the swimmers perform and Swimming Queensland get the results on how the clubs are going,” Fronek said.

"Quite proud of how the club is going and this is a great team effort by everyone.”

This is the second time Fronek has won the award in his fifth year of coaching at Gladiators.

There was serious competition for Gladiators to win against other swimming clubs in the region.

"We have a very hard-working committee and we work well with them,” Fonek said.

This is the first award for Fellows, who strongly believes in the importance of the basics when it comes to swimming.

"To win these awards we must be doing something right,” Fellows said.

"Concentrate on the fundamentals, get that right and they will have a successful swimming career.”

They will receive their awards at the Qld Swimming Championships in December.