REVEALED: Investigation into teacher's child sex allegations 3yrs old

1.15pm | POLICE have confirmed the investigation into a Mt Larcom State School teacher facing child sexual abuse allegations commenced three years ago.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed in 2014, the investigation into the former The Southport School teacher was launched following a complaint made to police.

"During the investigation the complainant, a former student, did not follow up with police to provide a formal statement," a QPS statement read.

The spokesperson said due to a more recent complaint of alleged sexual assaults at the school, QPS recommenced their investigations earlier this year.

The Department of Education is yet to confirm when the school was alerted to the allegations but The Observer understands a former student at The Southport School reported the investigation to Mt Larcom State School in May this year.

According to an email sent to the Department of Education, knowledge of the TSS teacher's child sex allegations came to light in May, 2017. Lost Boy of TSS

A spokesman for the Anglican Diocese of Brisbane, which owns TSS, said the allegation against the teacher was reported by TSS to police and the diocese in 2013 as part of the church's policy of mandatory reporting of all allegations of child sexual abuse to authorities.

"In 2014 an external investigation firm was appointed by the diocese to investigate the allegation," the Anglican Diocese of Brisbane spokesman said.

He said the investigators "found the allegation could not be substantiated" and the "teacher was at TSS for many years and was highly-regarded".

This is a developing story. The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.

10.50am | THE Department of Education and Training has confirmed a Mt Larcom State School teacher was placed on a period of leave following the allegations of historic child sex incidents.

"As this issue is subject to an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate at this time for the Department to comment on the nature of this process or any individual involved," a DET spokesperson said.

"Parties to any investigation are entitled to the application of natural justice and must be afforded the appropriate level of confidentiality, privacy and procedural fairness."

The Gladstone Police Child and Protection Branch has been contacted for comment.

A letter was sent out to parents and guardians of Mt Larcom State School students, informing them the teacher was put on leave. Mt Larcom State School

10.05am | A GLADSTONE Region teacher has been placed on leave after allegations of child sexual abuse were circulated online.

Yesterday Mt Larcom State School principal Pauline Porch sent a letter to parents and guardians addressing alleged historic child sex incidents. The claims do not relate to any current students.

The letter stated Ms Porch and the Assistant Regional Director had discussed the matter with the P&C, assuring them that student safety was the school's highest priority.

"I can advise that the member of staff to whom these historical allegations refer has commenced a period of leave," she wrote.

The child sex allegations brought to the school's attention were first shared on the Lost Boy of TSS Facebook page - a page that airs claims of abuse of students. The Lost Boy of TSS revealed the allegations on social media, claiming the teacher had not been arrested or stood down by the Department of Education yet.

"The small community of Mt Larcom shows the powerful, prestigious and elite Gold Coast Boys School how to deal with allegations of child sexual abuse demanding a former teacher of The Southport School be stood aside pending an investigation," the post said.

"The Lost Boy of TSS is said to be humbled and forever grateful to the community of Mt Larcom."

Mt Larcom School principal, Pauline Porch told The Observer she was not able to make any comment at this stage.

The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.