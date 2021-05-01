Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

The Gladstone senior women's in action before they head to the 2021 State hockey Championships in Toowoomba this weekend.

Developing combinations and improving as a team were two positive signs Gladstone women’s hockey coach Lisa Morgan took from the team’s 9-0 defeat at the state championships.

Elite players from across the state in both men’s and women’s divisions descended on Toowoomba for the 2021 Hockey Queensland Championship.

Teams from across the state will battle it out from May 1 to 3, as they chase championship glory.

Gladstone are in pool B of the competition with the Gold Coast, Ipswich and Tweed.

On the other side of the draw are Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and two Toowoomba teams.

After recruiting 15 of CQ’s best women’s hockey exponents, Ms Morgan said the team was nervous heading into Saturday’s clash with one of the competition heavyweights, the Gold Coast.

“We started very nervously but as the game went on we got better,” Ms Morgan said.

“The Gold Coast had Amy Swann, who is Matty Swann’s sister who plays for the Australian Kookaburras, so she is quite a talent and when she gets an opportunity she definitely scores.

“We just didn’t mark her close enough.

“As we corrected things during the game, all the girls listened and did what was required, which was very pleasing.

“But by the time we improved, we were out of touch by then.”

Despite the scoreboard reflecting 9-0, Ms Morgan said the team finished with plenty of positives.

Madeline Staff, Toowoomba and Genevieve Ferguson, Brisbane. Toowoomba 1 vs Brisbane. Hockey Queensland Championship at Clyde Park, Toowoomba. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Picture: Nev Madsen.

“The ladies were all getting used to playing with each other, so in the end when they all came off they were really positive,” she said.

“For our side, Abbey Lowry was really good in the midfield, and I thought that Megan Groves in the centre back role played well.

“For a few of the girls, this was the first time I had seen them play, so now that I get a feel for the players, we will be able to set our game plan around that.

“They are actually looking forward to the game tonight.”

Central Queensland take on Tweed Heads at 7.20pm on Saturday in the second pool round.

“When I looked at their team they don’t have as experienced strikers, so I said to the girls I think this is a game that we can win,” Ms Morgan said.

“Having got that game under our belt, they won’t put as much pressure on us defensively.

“We had chances in that game attacking wise where we probably could have scored three or four, so I think if we can take the pressure off our defence, which I think Tweed will allow us to do, we will get more attacking flow.”

Ms Morgan said the scoring in the championship provided more opportunities to score points.

“They actually play points, where if you get a field goal you get a second chance to score, in a one-on-one situation, which sort of blew the score out a bit,” she said.

The standard of the competition was very high, providing tough matches for every team.

“Every team have got some really good strikers and if you make a mistake in the defensive line they certainly make you pay,” Ms Morgan said.

The results of Gladstone’s three pool games will determine who they play in further matches.

“Looking at the teams, Ipswich, who we play tomorrow look really good, and the local team Toowoomba,” Ms Morgan said.

“After watching some of the games, they’re the two standouts.”

Gladstone games:

Saturday

12.15pm Gladstone V Gold Coast

7.20pm Tweed V Gladstone

Sunday

12.15pm Ipswich V Gladstone

