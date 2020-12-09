Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

Here is a list of the 10 hottest criminals to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court in 2020.

AFTER what was a busy year for the Gladstone courts in 2020, here are the 10 hottest criminals from the year that was.

Georgia May Henderson, 20

Georgia May Henderson.

Georgia May Henderson, 20 appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on October 14 charged with one count of drink driving.

She was pulled over by police on October 3, at 2.30am, for a random breath test.

She returned a reading of 0.103, more than double the legal limit.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Kyle Laurie Cameron, 18

Kyle Cameron pleaded guilty to public nuisance within a licensed premises.

Kyle Laurie Cameron appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 25.

He pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance within a licensed premises.

Police were called to a violent street brawl on October 31 at a bar on Goondoon St where they found a security guard bleeding from the nose.

The guard told police Kyle Laurie Cameron had headbutted him.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV where Cameron was involved in a fight with another person and a number of punches were thrown between the two.

Cameron was fined $900 and no conviction was recorded.

Venina Paeroa Mitchell, 19

Venina Paeroa Mitchell, 19.

Venina Paeroa Mitchell appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 7 charged with one count of drink driving.

While at a party on November 8, Mitchell consumed punch all night which she did not think was alcoholic.

When pulled over by police at 2.50am she returned a positive blood-alcohol reading of 0.134.

The administration and hospitality worker was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare, 19

Angel Dare pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges.

Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday, October 9 after a spate of offending over a three-month period.

Dare pleaded guilty to 10 charges including drug possession and obstructing police.

Features of Dare’s offending included telling police, “just f--- off c--- I don’t have to” when they asked her to hand back a set of reading glasses they leant her to read documents.

Additionally, she poorly hid a meth pipe down the front of her shirt while being interrogated by police and later found with a set of scales used to weigh marijuana.

Dare was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and no conviction was recorded.

Jack Thomas Newton, 23

Jack Thomas Newton.

Jack Thomas Newton appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 1 and pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

The court heard that police were conducting patrols on Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, at 8.52pm on October 22 when they intercepted a red Toyota HiLux.

Newton was the sole occupant of the vehicle and police noticed his red, glassy eyes and how he smelt of alcohol.

Newton returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.057.

Newton’s duty lawyer Jun Pepito said Newton was drinking at a pub with a mate and had eaten dinner so he thought he would be fit to drive.

Newton was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Kody Shane Darley, 22

Kody Shane Darley.

Kody Shane Darley had the bright idea of showing up to Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 14 with cold and flu symptoms and no COVID-19 test.

That was the least of Darley’s worries on the day as he pleaded guilty to 11 charges including possessing drugs, breaches of bail and failing to appear.

On July 31 during a search warrant at a Clinton address police found dry marijuana in a bowl on the TV cabinet which weighed 6.4g.

Next to the bowl was a plastic bong which smelt strongly of marijuana which Darley said was his.

On August 10, during a police search after being intercepted as a passenger, police found a small clipseal bag with remnants of a crystal substance and a straw scoop.

Darley said the scoop was to consume the substance but would not say what had been in the bag.

Darley failed to appear on September 8 and breached his bail by failing to sign in for a number of days.

Darley was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole, a three month suspended sentence for 12 months, a one month suspended sentence for six months and fined $400.

Hannah Elise Blumanis, 18

Hannah Elise Blumanis pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Hannah Elise Blumanis appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on October 23 charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while in company and contravening a police direction.

Blumanis and her co-accused punched and kicked a girl who was messaging them to quieten down at the East Shores precinct on May 20.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the offence was low-level but serious in the circumstances.

He sentenced Blumanis to 12 months’ probation and ordered her to pay the compensation already offered of $300.

Billy James Parnaby

Billy Parnaby pleaded guilty to public nuisance

Billy James Parnaby appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday, November 6 charged with one count of public nuisance.

The court heard that on August 10, about 1am, police were called to a licensed premises on Yarroon Street.

They spoke to a security guard who said Parnaby had been removed due to his level of intoxication and unruly behaviour.

This had angered Parnaby who started yelling and swearing before he removed a thong and threw it at the security officer, hitting him flush in the cheek.

Parnaby was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

Ezekiel James Martin, 23

Ezekiel James Martin.

Ezekiel James Martin appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday, September 16 and pleaded guilty to 24 charges including break and enter.

The first break-in occurred on February 25 when Martin, dressed in a balaclava, baseball cap and gloves, entered a car dealership in Clinton carrying a side bag and torch.

He removed a pack of safety flares from a boat he located on site and later attempted to sell them at a pub in Gladstone.

As his crime spree, which spanned a month, was quickly catching up to him he walked into a police station and handed himself in.

He informed plice he had been “hard on the gear which turned out to be meth after a break up with his partner.

Martin was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 18 months.

Tayla Leigh Moucheron Franicevic, 24

Tayla Leigh Moucheron Franicevic pleaded guilty to disqualified driving.

Tayla Leigh Moucheron Franicevic appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 25 and pleaded guilty to disqualified driving, possessing utensils and failing to appear.

Franicevic was pulled over on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom on December 16 at 4pm – a month after she had been disqualified from driving.

On February 12 during a search at a Clinton address Franicevic declared she had a glass pipe in her bedroom, which was found with black charring and white residue.

Franicevic was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole release.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.