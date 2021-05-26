Gladstone’s hydrogen sector gets $50k funding boost

Gladstone Engineering Alliance has received $50,000 from the Queensland Government for a hydrogen cluster.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance has received $50,000 from the Queensland Government for a hydrogen cluster.

Gladstone has been identified as a key location for a new hydrogen cluster.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance will score a $50,000 funding boost from the Queensland Government to support a new Central Queensland Hydrogen Ecosystem Cluster (CQH2).

The cluster will focus on supply activation, research, technology development, education, skills and capability community social licence, green hydrogen and global opportunities.

The announcement follows a $100,000 commitment from the Queensland Government through a partnership with NERA (National Energy Resources Australia) to establish the new clusters which will work alongside an established H2Q cluster in Brisbane.

Michael de Brenni, Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said the Queensland Government's funding would provide Gladstone Engineering Alliance and Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise with $50,000 each to progress their cluster strategies.

"Backing clusters in Gladstone and Toowoomba will drive the development of Queensland's hydrogen supply chain in a way that delivers jobs for regional Queenslanders in areas like components and materials manufacturing for this new technology," Mr de Brenni said.

"With our Hydrogen Industry Strategy and the support of NERA, the conversation has very much shifted from 'if' to 'when' commercially viable domestic and export-scale renewable hydrogen becomes a reality here in Queensland.

"If we can position Queensland as the hydrogen technology leader, innovator and exporter of this resource, we will well and truly cement out position as a renewable energy superpower.

"Queensland's existing hydrogen cluster, H2Q, has already developed a detailed market analysis plan and is engaging with local businesses to develop new hydrogen technologies."

The new clusters will be announced at the Australian Hydrogen Conference in Sydney on Wednesday.