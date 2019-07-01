Glady's 100 reasons to smile on milestone birthday

GLADY Wesche has 100 reasons to smile, after celebrating her 100th birthday last Friday.

For this centenarian hard work is her secret to such longevity.

Mrs Wesche had a harder start than most to her life, living in an orphanage from the age of two until she was 14.

It is not something she complains about though.

"I was brought up by the nuns. The Sisters of Mercy," Mrs Wesche said.

"I was so spoilt," she said of her time in the orphanage.

When she was 14, Mrs Wesche was "put out to service" and went to work for a doctor's family in Mackay where she was the nursemaid and looked after a young baby for the next four years of her life.

Then at 18, she moved south to Rockhampton with her sister and worked in a cafe.

Later, she became a cook at an orphanage in Rockhampton.

Mrs Wesche also raised nine children - six daughters and three sons.

She moved to Proserpine with her husband 'Burry' Wesche and children when her children were still school age and has now spent most of her life in the area (after having been born in Townsville).

Many of her younger days were also spent line dancing - a fact that did not go unnoticed at her birthday celebrations where linedancers were organised to perform for her.

"It was great," Mrs Wesche said of the celebrations.

The linedancing continued for Mrs Wesche into her 80s, and she even taught some others to line dance at Proserpine Nursing Home, where she now lives. With a party with other residents at the nursing home last Friday, as well as another with family members including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Saturday, Mrs Wesche enjoyed her celebrations.

However, at her age, she admits they were also tiring.

"I'm glad it (turning 100) doesn't come every year," she said.

When asked what she thought about reaching the momentous milestone, Mrs Wesche said it was "pretty good".

"I just do what I can. And if I can't (do something), I'll ask for help."