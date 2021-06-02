Gladys’s view on Victoria lockdown

The NSW Premier has weighed in on Victoria’s snap lockdown, arguing that every state does things “differently”.

Victorians will be stuck inside for another week after state leaders revealed the snap lockdown would extend for another seven days beyond the original end date of June 3.

“I’m not going to comment on what’s already a difficult situation,” Ms Berejiklian said when probed about whether NSW would have responded to a coronavirus outbreak in a similar way.

“Every state has managed the pandemic differently. It’s not for me to comment on what other states do, my focus is NSW.

“It’s a statement of fact that every state chose to deal with a pandemic in a different way.”

Victoria’s outbreak has grown to 60 cases amid fears the virus may have spread across the border to NSW.

A Melbourne man who visited several holiday spots on the NSW south coast was potentially infectious when he went to a number of venues, including a Coles supermarket and a renowned road stop.

NSW did not record any new cases on Wednesday, while Victoria announced six new infections, which included the man who had travelled across the border.

His family, including his wife and two children, have also tested positive.

He was likely infectious on May 23 and 24 when he went to the sites in Jervis Bay, Hyams Beach, Vincentia and Goulburn before returning home.

The man developed symptoms on May 25 but did not get tested until six days later.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ms Berejiklian said she had no plans to change border measures with Victoria at this stage, though she expected people who had been in Victoria and were now in NSW to follow the health advice of the southern state

She also took a swipe at Victoria’s lacklustre QR code system.



“I don’t believe they’ve got a QR system that’s consistent across the state in Victoria, so that would make the job a bit more difficult in terms of contact tracing,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We’ve had our system in place for some time … so we have that level of confidence in NSW that we’re able to give our contact tracers that information.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian weighed in on Victoria’s lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

NSW authorities are racing to contact people who are considered close contacts of the family.

Earlier, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said more than 200 people had been contacted and told to get tested and/or isolate.

She said there was a chance the man’s family were not infectious when they were in NSW if he was the source.

But she warned, if that was not the case, the list of exposure sites would increase and could date back earlier than May 23.

“We’re working through that with our colleagues, and can I thank (you to) my colleagues in Victoria for the close interaction in working through these cases,” Ms Berejiklian said.

She made the comments while at a press conference detailing that people aged in their 40s would be able to register their interest for the vaccine directly on the Service NSW app.

She said more than five million people across NSW are using the app.

