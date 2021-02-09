Glam ex-wife, flashy club promoter and $200k in dirty money

The ex-wife of a flashy former nightclub promoter laundered almost $200,000 of the proceeds of his drug trafficking enterprise.

The ex-wife of a flashy former Gold Coast nightclub promoter has narrowly avoided jail for laundering almost $200,000 of the proceeds of his drug trafficking enterprise.

Melissa Frangieh, 39, was warned by Justice Susan Brown to "pick up her socks" and become a role model for her two children after pleading guilty to a charge of recklessly engaging in money laundering over a period of about six months in 2016.

Melissa Frangieh.

Her ex-husband Raymond Frangieh, a former nightclub promoter, pleaded guilty beside her in the dock to a charge of trafficking in dangerous drugs including cocaine over a one-year period up to July 2016.

Crown prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth said Mrs Frangieh had laundered about $197,000 of cash from her husband's large scale drug trafficking business by moving money between accounts and making withdrawals and deposits.

Defence barrister Scott Lynch said Frangieh, a mother of two, was now living with her mother in Sydney.

Raymond Frangieh and wife Melissa

He said the couple had a "tumultuous relationship" before finally splitting last year and she was "almost crippled" by her anxiety and depression and often struggled to get out of bed.

Justice Brown said it was time for the woman to become a productive member of society and not someone who "drains the community".

"Trafficking (drugs) of course is spreading misery to the whole community and your offending assists in that process," she said.

Melissa Frangieh and Raymond Frangieh

Justice Brown noted Frangieh had two children.

"They are sadly lacking role models that they need to know how to go forward," she said.

"It's time I'm afraid that you pick your socks up and become that role model just as your mother has been for you."

Frangieh was sentenced to two year's suspended imprisonment meaning she will not spend any time behind bars and can return home to Sydney.

Raymond Frangieh will be sentenced at a later date.

