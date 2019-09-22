Glamour, fashions, all the excitement of the Gympie races

PERFECT picnic weather and a field of quality horses and jockeys brought out the party mood at Gympie Racecourse on Saturday.

It was an exciting day trackside, for the 1249 people who came through the gates, as well as beaming club officials and the owners, trainers and jockeys.

The Gympie Times Ladies Day featured five races, each sponsored by a well known Gympie region business.

Gympie Times manager Tracey Mckean presented the Gympie times Spring Cup 2019 and said it was appropriate that a female jockey, Louise Dillon of the Sunshine Coast, rode the winner, Clouds, owned and trained by Lindsay Anderson of Wondai.

Mr Anderson said a change in training ration had helped his horse recover from a virus, which had hampered its performance last time it ran, securing third place only.

"He feels well and looks a lot better now,” Mr Anderson said.

Hotly contested Fashiuons of the Field judging was a big Ladies Day highlight and prize winners are part of the big gallery of pictures (below).

Race 1, the Jeffery Cuddihy and Joyce Maiden, run over 1170m, was won by See For Yourself, followed in second place by May I Say and El Nino's Choice in third.

Race 2, sponsored by Foxy Lady, was won by Storm Anchor over 1030m, followed by Hezagigolo and Triple Won in third spot.

Ruby Rose won Race 3, the Topsy Bath Benchmark event over 850m, followed in second by Need Finance and Miss Zinzin third.

Race 4, the Baldwins Lawyers Benchmark, run over 1600m, was won by Grande Casadory, with Prince of Flinders second and Kalangadoo Chrome in third.

Last race of the day, the Gympie Times Spring Cup, run over 1170m, featured Bit of Alright in second and Dark Force in third, giving teh winner Clouds a run for the puinters' money.

Biggest winners on the day, however, must have been John and Margaret Cochrane of Gympie Regional Realty, who finished the day a lot better off than they might have.

Mr Cochrane drew the winners of the real estate business's annual lottery, in which all clients have an equal chance to win $10,000 or, if even luckier still, the big prizes of $100,000 or $250,000.

Names were drawn first and then the relevant prize, which might be $10,000 or a lot more, de[ending on the envelope chosen.

Noela Edwards won one of the $10,000 prizes and well known dairy industry veterans Ray and Robyn Zerner won the other.

Mr Cochrane said it was a great relief that the $250,000 prize did not go off.

"But we'll do it again next year,” he said.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said it had been a great day all round.