Glamour girl Tash set to open her own boutique

NEW CHALLENGE: Tash Cullen, pictured with son Henare, is opening a new lifestyle boutique in Rockhampton. Darryn Nufer

INSPIRED by 20-plus trips to Bali with her husband, Rockhampton fashionista Tash Cullen is about to open her own business.

The new lifestyle boutique on Wandal Road, to be called H and Co Emporium, is currently being fitted out ahead of opening in the coming weeks and truly is a labour of love for the 31-year-old mother.

"It's going to be an easy-living, laid back kind of shop,” Tash said.

"I'll have clothing, accessories, some home decor, giftware and I've also got a kid's line as well.”

Andrew Pershouse and Karissa Ganter with Tash and Kaine Cullen at the Rocky Cup. Lisa Benoit ROK

Tash said opening her own business was something she had wanted to do for a long time.

"My husband and I have visited Bali more than 20 times - it's a special place to us.

"We've dreamt of opening a store that incorporates the popular holiday spot so it will be a very laid back, casual kind of vibe.

"It's something different.”

Tash has been in and around fashion circles most of her life.

"Fashion has always been a passion of mine, so that side of the business is really exciting.

"I was modelling from a young age so that influenced my interest in fashion a lot.

"I had a modelling agency way back when, but apart from that, this will be the first retail shop that I've operated which is something I'm looking forward to.”

Di West and Tash Cullen at Melbourne Cup Day races in Rocky. Chris Ison ROK051113ccup18

When we caught up with Tash she was getting stuck into the interior set-up, with a little help (or hindrance) from her young son, Henare, and hubby Kaine was nowhere to be found.

Not to worry though - he's got a valid excuse.

Kaine is working in Egypt as a construction superintendent at an oil and gas plant.

"He's only home every two months so no doubt he'll want to pop in and help out when's he back,” Tash said with a laugh.