Glasby's premiership glory has nice ring to it

Tim Glasby with his parents Tracie and Graham, wife Casey and son Parker, and brother Ben.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sitting amidst the purple army at ANZ Stadium, Tracie Glasby lapped up every minute of the Melbourne Storm's emphatic grand final victory on Sunday night.

But her greatest moment came in the euphoria that followed the final hooter when son Tim, the Storm's workhorse forward, climbed into the stands to embrace her and his dad Graham.

"When it was all over I could see the joy on his face,” Tracie said.

Tim Glasby hoists the Provan-Summons Trophy high after the Storm's dominant grand final victory. CONTRIBUTED

"When he came up into the stands to say hello to us that was a pretty amazing moment. We were in row 12 behind the bench, and a lot of the players came up to greet family.

"Tim gave me a hug and it was really special. That's the highlight of my night, that hug.

"It was an amazing night, very emotional but just terrific.”

The Melbourne Storm put on a master class against a courageous North Queensland Cowboys outfit, running out 34-6 winners to claim a third premiership.

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster jumps into the arms of Storm teammate Jesse Bromwich at the end of the grand final. CRAIG GOLDING

It was a proud night for Central Queensland rugby league, with former CQ Capra Tim among three Rockhampton products in action.

Cameron Munster also claimed his maiden premiership with the Storm, while Jake Granville was a member of the Cowboys.

Cowboys' gallant skipper Gavin Cooper also has a local connection, with his family having called Rockhampton home for more than a decade.

Tim came off the bench in about the 20th minute of the first half and, as he has done all season, kept the Storm rolling forward with some bullocking runs.

Tracie and Graham were joined in the pumping crowd by another of their sons, Ben, and Tim's wife Casey and their son Parker.

Tim Glasby is tackled by Cowboys players in Sunday night's premiership decider. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Tracie said the atmosphere at the stadium, where the crowd was just shy of 80,000, was electric and it was incredible when Tim made his first appearance.

"I was just excited for him, and excited for him to have this opportunity.

"We thought he did a wonderful job.

"I was really happy with how they were going at half-time and I just wanted them to put the pedal down and take it home and they did that.

"They didn't disappoint me, that's for sure.”

Tim Glasby makes a barnstorming run for Queensland in Game 3 of the State of Origin. DAVE HUNT

As the Glasbys made their way into the Storm's dressing rooms to celebrate the monumental victory, the first person they ran into in the tunnel was Queensland coach Kevvie Walters, who gave them both a congratulatory hug.

Tim made his State of Origin debut under Walters this year, and played two games in Queensland's 2017 series victory.

Tracie said Tim's diamond-encrusted premiership ring was "absolutely stunning” and was engraved with his jersey number, 15.

She said the premiership had capped a fantastic year for Tim.

"He's worked hard for it and it's paid off this year, it's all come to fruition.

"It's just a dream come true really.”