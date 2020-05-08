Menu
Rockhampton's Trendy Trash shop will reopen soon
Glee for bargain hunters at region’s tip shops reopen

Zara Gilbert
8th May 2020 12:00 AM
IN LIGHT of the Queensland Government’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the Rockhampton Regional Council will trial a reopening of local tip shops from this Friday.

The Lakes Creek Road Waste Management ­Facility’s Trendy Trash Shop and the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station’s Tip Shop will both be reopened under strict safety conditions.

Conditions include limitations on the number of customers permitted in the shop at any time and increased levels of cleaning.

Customers will also be required to follow social distancing rules, keeping 1.5m away from others and only attending with members of their household or one other person.

For more information including opening times and items available head to:

https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CouncilServices/Rockhampton-Regional-Waste-and-Recycling/Reuse

