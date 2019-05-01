GLEESON: Capricornia sitting on knife edge for election

WHICHEVER major political party wins Capricornia at the Federal election will most likely form government. That's the importance of the knife-edge seat based on the Central Queensland city of Rockhampton.

The seat is held by the LNP's Michelle Landry, with a wafer-thin 0.6 per cent margin, making it the second most marginal seat in Australia, just behind Herbert up the Bruce Highway in Townsville, held by just 34 votes by Labor.

There are two key issues in Capricornia and they are mirrored in most Queensland seats - cost-of-living pressures particularly centred on escalating power prices and job creation, which invariably leads to the future of coal mining, and one mine in particular, Adani's Carmichael project.

Labor's Capricornia candidate is Russell Robertson, a genial third-generation miner. He was at the pro-Adani rally in Clermont at the weekend.

At Monday's Courier Mail-Rockhampton Bulletin forum, it was put to him that it must be frustrating to see Bill Shorten, Tanya Plibersek and Mark Butler openly oppose Adani.

He said he was supportive of coal mining in the Galilee Basin, the site where Adani is proposed. Did he say the words "I support Adani”. No.

But the fact that he was at a pro-Adani rally on Saturday and told Monday's forum he supported coal mining in the Galilee Basin, it's safe to assume he wants the project to go ahead.

Which puts him at odds with his leader, deputy and a senior Cabinet Minister. If he's elected as the Member for Capricornia and a Shorten Government finds a reason to knock it back, I'm tipping he will be a one-term MP.

The LNP's Michelle Landry and One Nation's Wade Rothery were much more concise.

Both said they supported Adani, which would create thousands of jobs, and it was important that anybody wanting to represent Capricornia should support the region's biggest employer.

On power prices, Ms Landry and Mr Rothery were critical of Labor's 45 per cent renewable energy target, saying it would cost jobs and had the potential to send the economy into freefall.

When asked whether it was tough defending a climate change policy that even his leader, Mr Shorten, can't put an accurate figure on the impact to the economy, Mr Robertson started talking about the LNP copping preferences off "billionaires'', a reference to Clive Palmer.

Ms Landry said she had never felt bullied or intimidated as a female LNP politician and Mr Rothery said One Nation Senate aspirant Steve Dickson had done the honourable thing by resigning over footage which emerged of him in a strip club in Washington.

If the bookies have Capricornia right we won't know the result on election night, with both Ms Landry and Mr Robertson $1.90 with the TAB.

One punter had $8000 on Ms Landry at $2.20. Maybe he or she knows something we don't.