Glen claims victory in Cap Challenge final

CRICKET: An untouchable season for the Frenchville Falcons was not enough to get over the line, after the squad was today defeated by The Glen in a nailbiting final of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Top-ranking Frenchville Falcons opened batting for the first innings, setting the tone for what would be a lengthy match that saw both squads deliver stellar performances down to the last minute.

Opener batsmen Lachlan Hartley and Sam Chew fell consecutively after a respective 5 runs each with a combined 5 overs, the latter succumbing to a fierce bowl at the hands of The Glen's skipper Sam Lowry.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE FINALS: Frenchville's Joe McGahan and Jack Harris

Falcons squad man Joe McGahan capitalised off some bouncers to produce a solid 74 runs off 84 balls before Jason Seng put an end to McGahan's clinic.

Tail enders Travis Applewaite (11) and Callum McMahon (6) tried in vain to increase the scoreboard, however fell short with the Falcon's all out at 6 for 176.

Harry Rideout topped the wickets scoreboard for The Glen's after serving up 3 throughout his 8 overs - a clear standout in the squad's 173-run success.

However, The Glen's squad were not to be outshone.

Lead batsman Murray Bale made his presence known early on, racking up a neat 40-run contribution before being bowled out by McGahon.

Captain Sam Lowry also proved his merit to the gathering crowds after producing a massive 72-run effort.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE FINALS: The Glen's Jason Seng

Lowry was thrilled by the squad's overall performance, adding nerves were high leading into the showdown - and in the game's final over.

"The guys were feeling pretty sore after yesterday, but also pretty confident. We traditionally perform really well every time we face these guys so we knew it would be a tough game."

"We went in with the plan to get some early wickets, which we took a few of. And then just to play really tight as the ball started to get old."

"Harry Rideout bowled really well to start out with. And at the back-end Josh Leighton did the same thing. But Murrary Bale got us off to an absolute flyer."

He labelled the win a career highlight and an achievement that no doubt required plenty of celebrations before preparations kicked off for the 20/21 season.

Unfortunately, it was not the fairy tale ending Falcon's skipper Brent Hartley hoped for.

While disappointed by the loss, he said overall the team's performance was a notable one off the back of an unreal season.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE FINALS: Frenchville's Jack Harris

"We're obviously pretty gutted, we beat those guys all year so to lose in the last over is pretty tough. Full credit to Sam Lowry though, he really helped the guys drive it home."

He said the plan was simple and involved setting a decent total early on and to try put the pressure on their bats.

"The way Joey batted; he led the way from the front there. It was a slow outfield but after our first 5 or6 overs, that sort of really lowered our scoring."

As for what's next, Hartley said the focus now turns to the next few weeks in preparation for the upcoming T20 and community league final.

WINNERS: The Glen's squad came out successful in the Capricorn Challenge.

"We've got the finals this coming weekend, so the boys will reflect on the loss today and as much as it hurts we'll learn as much as we can from it heading into the next few weeks."

Sunday's pairing comes after The Glen delivered a stellar performance against the Gracemere Bulls in Saturday's semi-final with 101-run performance from half its roster.

Gracemere Bulls were bowled out for 98 after the first innings off the back of what Bulls captain Todd Harnsworth said had been an interesting season.

"We lost 6 key players from last year, it was a big chunk out of the line-up but I'm very proud of the boys and the 4 debutants this year. They really pulled together"