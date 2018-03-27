Glenmore, Panthers fly high in pre-season challenge

DESPERATE BID: Brothers player Zeckeisha Oakley tries to escape the grip of a BITS player in the pre-season challenge played at Stenlake Park.

AUSSIE RULES: The Glenmore Bulls men and the Panthers women claimed the honours at the AFL Capricornia Frenchville Sports Club Pre-Season Challenge.

Five men's and four women's teams lined up for the challenge, keen to get some valuable game time with the start of the regular season just over a fortnight away.

AFL Capricornia competition and club development manager Brad Matheson said it was a great day of football at Stenlake Park, with all games played in good spirit.

There were some keen contests in both the men's and women's draws, with three men's games decided by less than a goal.

Glenmore's Tim Higgins was named the men's player of the day, while Brothers' Chelsea Carroll was voted the women's best.

"It was fantastic to see football back out on the park after what always seems a long off-season,” Matheson said.

"Coaches and players took the opportunity to put some plans into place and trial players in various positions.

"Whilst it wasn't all about winning for the clubs, with many coaches choosing to give as many players as much game time as possible and trial as many different options as they could, as soon as the siren went it was game on and the will to win was certainly there.”

Matheson said in a good sign for the local comp, there were plenty of new players in action on Saturday.

"Even more promising was the quality of some of these players, including Danny Conway from Grange, Michael Kreun from north-east Victoria and Connor West from Southport all taking the field for various clubs.

"To continue to develop the level of our competition it is essential that we can attract players with this experience so it's great to see clubs adding these players to their lists and I would expect to see a few more such names coming here.”