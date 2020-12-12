Menu
David Buchanan and Amy Johnson of Side Hustle met in pre-school
Music

Glenmore School besties begin side hustle

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content

Choosing a name for their new acoustic band was a cinch for Rockhampton duo Amy Johnson and David Buchanan.

“We asked ourselves, “Who are we going to be? Are we going to be Amy or David? What are we going to name our side hustle?”,” Amy said.

Side Hustle had its first gig at a private Christmas do last night and, now the COVID ban on dancing is lifting, they can’t wait to get a bit footloose at the Criterion Hotel on December 19.

Amy and David went through school together at Glenmore, from pre-school to the end of high school, but they didn’t connect through music until this year.

Amy, who is a community planner and mum of two, sang at friends’ weddings and posted some videos on social media.

Amy Johnson and David Buchanan are Side Hustle
“I can’t play an instrument so I haven’t gone out on my own,” she said.

“We’ve got other mates who play other instruments keen to join in so, in time, we can offer venues a choice between an acoustic duo or a full band sound.”

David, who has his own handyman and carpentry business, tends towards the heavier punk and heavy rock sound, but he’s enjoying the switch to acoustic guitar.

“We’re playing covers at the moment, everything from pub favourites to golden oldies, some random 90s pop songs and some contemporary stuff too,” he said.

With their friend Nathan – “unofficial sound tech guy” and drummer – on board, Side Hustle is building a rich repertoire which will have the Criterion crowd out of their chairs at the 9pm gig.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

