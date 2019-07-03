Glenmore SS grows talent for up and coming CQ film industry

Glenmore School's Head of Arts and Design Technology, Trish Champion and Principal, Matthew Newell with Barry O'Rourke MP at the $650,000 funding announcement

Glenmore School's Head of Arts and Design Technology, Trish Champion and Principal, Matthew Newell with Barry O'Rourke MP at the $650,000 funding announcement Jann Houley

With CQ poised to become Australia's new Hollywood, Glenmore State School received funds to upgrade its arts and media facilities.

The $650,000 windfall was announced last week, following two years negotiation.

Head of Drama Mrs Trish Champion said Rockhampton students were inspired by the burgeoning film industry in Queensland's south-east corner.

The Proposition film which was shot in Winton. Contibuted

"When students understand how the Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed against a green screen, they think, 'Hey, I could do this',” she said.

"With the emerging digital technologies, everybody can make and distribute films.”

Glenmore has a strong tradition of arts enrolment, with its own dance program and numerous music ensembles which performed well at this year's eisteddfod.

The school hopes its new arts precinct will prove a strong point of difference in persuading students from other regions to enrol at Glenmore.

Its proximity to CQUniversity's North Rockhampton campus, in particular, offers students and teachers the opportunity to engage in more cooperative ventures.

The University recently launched a million-dollar suite of digital media labs in readiness for 2020 enrolments in its new digital media degrees in graphic design, video production and animation.

The Glenmore upgrade will give students the space to prepare and present drama, dance and digital media presentations.

"New equipments will give our students a taste of industry-standard technology they can experience in real-life studios,” Mrs Champion said.

Popular with filmmakers for its stunning landscapes, Winton hosts the annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival. The event celebrates the finest outback-inspired Australian films. Supplied by Ruby PR.

"CQ could be the new Hollywood and Glenmore could be the hub where that journey starts.”

Headmaster Matthew Newell said the school's curriculum provided an opportunity for students in minority groups to express and empower themselves through dance and drama.

"Students who are usually quiet in class, they are up there on the stage during drama class, full of confidence.”

Glenmore school hosts various arts events every year, including an under-the-stars theatre restaurant.

Barry O'Rourke MP said the funding was part of the State Government's $43.7m investment in education around Central Queensland.

"The Queensland government's made a significant investment in the film industry too, not only in the south-east corner but also out west,” he said.

Winton recently played host to Deborah Mailman, who won Most Popular Actross Logie last week, and Muriel's Wedding's Rachel Griffiths as they filmed an ABC political drama, with locals invited to audition as extras in February.

Home to the Vision Splendid Outback film festival each July, Winton's council is vying to build Australia's only regional film studio.

Brittany Lauga MP said it "makes sense” for movie producers to choose Central Queensland, and programs such as Glenmore's were invaluable in providing local talent and jobs.

"You don't have to go far from the beach to the desert, to the forests to the small towns,” she said.

"We have such stunning landscapes to choose from, and we produce some amazing local talent too.”