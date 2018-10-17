Glenmore State High School gets serious about mental health

TAKING time to look after yourself and enjoying the moment are two things that Glenmore State High School senior Hayley Starr says can help improve a person's mental health.

Raising awareness for Mental Health Week, Glenmore High School hosted a focus event yesterday for students to meet local youth support groups and take a break from the stresses of schooling.

For Hayley, the day was a good reminder that sometimes we need to find ways to live a balanced life and prioritise our well-being.

"I feel like some people struggle to have balance in their life and not many people remember to do self care as often,” she said.

"So this week is a good reminder for people to prioritise self care and self love.

Glenmore State High School put a spotlight on youth mental health. (L-R) School-Based Youth Health officer Bev Hewett, students Lucas Jaques, Hayley Starr, and Callum Smith and Deputy Principal James Lye. Maddelin McCosker

"Being in Year 12, it is pretty stressful. We've got school and jobs to worry about, and with the pressure from that, it can be a bit hard to balance it all.

"Days like today help because they remind you to have a bit of fun and relax and enjoy life a bit, because it can be hard to do sometimes.”

For Bev Hewett, the School Based Youth Health officer at Glenmore, organising the day was a really important reminder for the students to feel well and worthy within themselves.

"In growing up these days, there seem to be some additional challenges for young people, which can give them more confusion,” she said.

"What we want to get through to young people is that if you are being active, and keeping well through your sleep, diet and your activity and having fun, that is a big part of your mental health that grows your resilience to deal with the challenges that you have in life.”

By inviting a number of local youth support groups, Mrs Hewett hopes that the students won't shy away from seeking help if they need to.

"All these people have come to be faces for the students to talk with and find out information and basically just take away the boogie man thoughts,” she said.

"Now when we suggest that these would be good agencies for them to visit for various reasons, they won't be so apprehensive when they have already met somebody from the organisation.

"It's also just taking the opportunity today for them to find out information for themselves, they tend to be fairly curious beings most of the time and want to learn new things, so it works well.”

For Hayley and her classmates, Lucas Jaques and Callum Smith, days that focus on raising awareness for mental health are really important because it gives people an avenue to seek help if they need it, or can just be a reminder to take care of yourself.