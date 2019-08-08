Glenn: ‘I’m not stupid, the money’s drying up’

Alex Glenn is unsure where his NRL future will be. Picture: Darren England

ALEX Glenn concedes Brisbane are running out of money under the salary cap, with the off-contract veteran facing the prospect of a pay cut to finish his career at the Broncos.

Broncos recruitment-and-retention chiefs met with Glenn's management last week outlining their desire for the 31-year-old to remain at Red Hill until the end of 2021.

But whether Glenn stays loyal hinges on Brisbane's formal offer at a time when the former Kiwi Test utility stands to secure more lucrative deals at rival NRL clubs.

Brisbane's recent signing of Jake Turpin, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr, and their impending retention of Origin winger Corey Oates, leaves Glenn as the last marquee Bronco without a contract for next season.

Glenn is hopeful of inking one final deal with Brisbane, but accepts his current $400,000-a-season salary at Red Hill could be slashed as the Broncos battle salary cap pressures.

"I'm not stupid mate, I know with all these signings the money will be drying up," he said.

"I had a meeting with the Broncos last week with my manager and they gave me a rundown on what they want to do with me for the next couple of years.

"It's nice to know the Broncos want to keep me here and the value I bring to this team, which is great to hear. It's good to know the club is respecting me and wants to keep me here for a few more years.

"It's very promising, but until something is on the table, it's all talk.

"I just have to make the best decision for my football and my family and once the contracts are on the table, that's when I will do it.

"At the moment, there's nothing on the table from the Broncos."

Glenn has enjoyed a remarkable career at Red Hill. He was set to become the sixth most-capped player in Brisbane history with his 256th NRL game on Thursday against the Cowboys, only to be ruled out on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Currently equal with Andrew Gee, Glenn needs just four more games to surpass champion Broncos halfback Allan Langer (258), but he admits there are other temptations.

The Titans have expressed interest in Glenn, who regards the Gold Coast as his second home after moving to the glitter strip from New Zealand with his family as a teenager.

"It's great to know you are wanted at clubs," Glenn said.

"The Titans are keen on me but they have a lot of stuff going on at their club with sorting out a new coach.

"I haven't received an offer from the Titans as yet either, so it's all talk at the moment.

"The Gold Coast is my home away from New Zealand.

"I moved to Burleigh when I was young and I have lived on the Gold Coast since moving to Australia 16 years ago.

"Gold Coast is close to my heart. If I was to leave the Broncos, the Titans would be a real option because my family is down there.

"But the Broncos are the club that I love, they gave me my first opportunity and my preference is to get something sorted here.

"I believe I can bring something to this younger squad coming through and carry on the legacy, but I have to take care of my family first."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is hopeful Glenn is not lost to the club.

"We'd like to keep him no doubt about that," he said.

"We've been in discussions with Alex and been able to express what we can offer him and so on.

"We want to retain Alex because he has a lot of experience and he's been in the game a long time, so he can help our young lions in the forwards."